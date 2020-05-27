In the end, too many factors were working against the Thunder Bay Border Cats in their hopes to play in the 2020 Northwoods League baseball season.
The plans to get the ‘Boys of Summer’ back at Port Arthur Stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic were officially called out at home plate Tuesday when the team announced they would not be participating in the U.S. college summer league.
Two of the major reasons was the ongoing closure of the Canadian-U.S. border and the restrictions on attendance at home games. The Cats, who were entering their 18th season of baseball in the city, are the only Canadian-based team in the 23-team league, making travel a necessity.
“The league was still hoping there was a way we might be able to somehow play a schedule, but I think we realized here in Canada that probably wasn’t going to be a possibility,” Border Cats vice-president Bryan Graham said on Tuesday.
“Over time we tried to wait for as long as we could and unfortunately we’re in this position now.”
Ironically, Thunder Bay’s NWL regular season was originally scheduled to start at the stadium a mere two hours after the team sent the press release on Tuesday afternoon.
However, the league — or parts of it — will attempt to carry on next month. Graham said 15 of their American-born recruits will be able to join a makeshift team based out of Bismarck, N.D. The tentative plan is to have three teams play out of Bismarck along with other clubs. But social distancing restrictions in Minnesota (home of five NWL clubs), Wisconsin and Illinois vary, making the task of starting by the unofficial date of June 15 for a 48-game season a lofty one.
The Border Cats’ 12 signed Canadian recruits, and field manager Mike Steed, won’t be able to play or take part for now.
“The Northwoods League continues to be a top development league and that will continue this summer as a majority of our roster will be playing in a very competitive and safe environment at the home of the Bismarck Larks,” Steed said in a statement released by the Cats.
Lack of potential revenue was the other driving force behind ownership group Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment’s decision to pull the plug on the Cats.
“There were no guarantees that any kind of fans or social gatherings would be allowed,” Graham said, adding those decisions would be up to the health professionals, the province and the city (who own Port Arthur Stadium).
“Even if they would have said come July we would be allowed 250 fans in the ballpark with social distancing in the ballpark — just as a hypothetical —we wouldn’t be able to play with that number of fans. It would be financial suicide to do that especially if we were still trying to travel and play in other locales.”
Annual operating costs hover between the $450,000 to $500,000 mark per NWL team, which includes travel, rent, equipment, salaries and promotions. Since the players are college amateur athletes, they are not paid.
“The league was never going to hold a gun to our head if anyone wasn’t going to be comfortable with the attendance figures comparable to your costs,” Graham said.
“In that situation, we wouldn’t have been forced to play either.”
Graham forecasts the Cats will take a slight financial loss this year based on annual league fees and remaining staff costs.
Like around most of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on the Thunder Bay competitive sports scene. The annual Ten Mile Road Race, the Thunder Bay Chill’s USL League Two soccer season, the Strathcona Invitational golf tournament and tennis’ Mid Canada Open were all scrapped due to the virus.
Unlike those established events, Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment was entering a pivotal year in this market. Having purchased the Border Cats in the winter of 2018, the franchise had a underwhelming first year last summer. They were last in attendance (837 fans per game) and missed the playoffs for an 11th straight year, but momentum was swinging the right way, said Graham.
“We were very happy last year with the feedback we received from the fans with the improvements we made at the ballpark,” he said. “We were certainly looking to build off that this year. Mike Steed did a great job on paper. We had a really, really solid roster. We hope a lot of those players will be able to come back in 2021. . . . We’ll just regroup and get ready for next season. We really appreciate the patience of all of our loyal fans and our corporate partners as well.”
The Border Cats will be reaching out to 2020 ticket holders to discuss possible refunds or carryover options.
