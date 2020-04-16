The 2020 Northwoods League season is on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out over the next six weeks.
“We’re sort of in a wait and see game, right here,” said Northwoods League co-founder and current chairman of the board of directors Dick Radatz Jr., via phone from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. “I like to say we’re not tied to the hip with Major League Baseball or Minor League Baseball. We’re closely related.”
The pros will be looked to as the league considers its next move.
“If they’re not playing, I don’t see how we’re going to be playing. We’ve got to take our cues to some extent. When the world of Major and Minor League Baseball opens, we’ll have a lot better idea of when we’ll open our game,” said Radatz. “I think when we get to the point where we can’t play 40 games, we’ve got to seriously look at cancelling the season.”
The Valley League, a summer collegiate league based in Virginia in the same mold as the Northwoods, is the only league to have cancelled their season outright to date.
Returning Border Cats field manager Mike Steed counts himself among the antsy.
“The first time we get to go back to the ballpark I think we’ll be doing cartwheels,” said Steed, who saw his annual Florida gig with the Ontario Blue Jays cancelled on March 12 due to the pandemic. Steed served as pitching coach for the Cats in 2009, and managed the next two seasons. He has a three-year contract in his back pocket to manage in Thunder Bay.
“(The Northwoods League) doesn’t want to jump to any quick conclusions,” Steed continued. “Obviously the safety of the players is first and foremost — and the coaches and the organizations and the fans, as well. I think we all want to go.”
The college seasons were cut short. Returning outfielder Jakob Newton’s year at Florida Tech was cut in half, for example. The lack of college games has added a sense of urgency to summer ball.
“Speaking to the guys on our roster they’re climbing the walls. They’re all gung-ho hoping we can play at some point this summer,” said Steed.
He estimates that most of the players on his 34-man Border Cat roster are contacting him looking for updates. Usually, Steed backs off communication during the college season.
The NWL has expanded rosters by five players. If the Northwoods season does take place, players will be both fresh and rusty at the same time.
“Players being available, needing at-bats or needing innings. . . I think there are some teams, me included, that have turned down some very good players,” said Steed. “I’m very happy with the kids who are committed to coming to Thunder Bay. We were lucky to add some arms from some good programs that will help.
“You can kind of see Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball stir around a little bit with ideas and thoughts. I think that’s a good thing for summer collegiate baseball moving forward.”
It’s been all quiet on the Border Cat front as well. The Cats announced four player signings on Nov. 27 and announced Newton’s return on Feb. 19. Newton has the added incentive of being under Steed’s tutelage for four seasons as an Ontario Blue Jay.
The Oakville, Ont., native led the Cats in hits, runs scored, walks, stolen bases, at-bats and fashioned a 41-game reached-base streak during the 2019 season.
“I’m working out almost every day. Got a nice little weight set-up at my parents’ place,” said Newton. “Still stayed safe during the quarantine, obviously. And I’m running every evening. Keeping my speed up and my stamina. Staying ready to go for the season.”
Newton can’t wait for the Border Cat season to happen.
“I’ve been looking to coming back since I left. That was one the best seasons I’ve ever had. I enjoyed it so much. I can’t wait to put that jersey back on in front of those fans. It’s a really great experience.”
The Chronicle-Journal
