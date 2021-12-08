The Thunder Bay Border Cats, in conjunction with the Northwoods
League, announced Tuesday that the team will not be participating in
the 2022 season.
The league cited ongoing uncertainties regarding vaccination status
and the requirement for Covid testing at the Canadian border as the
reasons to not include Thunder Bay in the 2022 schedule.
“The Border Cats wanted to play and were prepared to play this season
with 20 players already under contract, but unfortunately, with the
ongoing pandemic it raised concerns at the league level regarding the
frequent trips across the border and the uncertainty of the ability
of the visiting teams to enter Canada,” stated Border Cats president
David Valente in a news release.
“We truly appreciate the loyalty of our fans, corporate partners,
manager Mike Steed, his coaches, and the players and wish to thank
them for their patience and understanding during this very difficult
and frustrating process.”
Also on Tuesday, the Northwoods League announced that the Minnesota
Mud Puppies will take the place of the Border Cats as the visiting
team in the Great Plains Division for the 2022 season.
The Minnesota Mud Puppies are unique in that for the second season
they will only play a 36-game road schedule, picking up the road
games that would have been scheduled for the Borders Cats.
The team will be based out of the Twin Cities region of Minnesota,
with all players living or staying locally with family.
“This was a difficult decision to make, playing the 2022 season
without the Thunder Bay Border Cats,” said Northwoods League
president/commissioner Ryan Voz in a news release.
“They have a rich tradition in the league.
“We were expecting the Mud Puppies to be a one-year stop-gap in 2021,
however with the ongoing impact and uncertainty of international
travel requirements, the decision was made to bring them back for 2022.”
The Mud Puppies travel team will continue to give college players an
opportunity to play high level summer collegiate baseball. The Mud
Puppies will appear in division standings, but will not be eligible
for the playoffs.
Mud Puppies players are eligible for mid-season and post-season All-
Star honors, selection for the Major League Dreams Showcase and being
ranked among league leaders.
They will also have access to their personal Trackman data like full-
time players.
The Mud Puppies were an original team that started in the Northwoods
League in 1994 in Dubuque. They would play in Dubuque until the 1997
season when they moved to St. Cloud and became the River Bats. The
first alumnus of the NWL to reach the major leagues — Jeff Weaver, a
former Dubuque Mud Puppy pitcher — made his first start for the
Detroit Tigers on April 14, 1999, against the Minnesota Twins.
The players from the Thunder Bay team have been made available to the
other 21 NWL teams to be signed for the 2022 season.
Current Border Cats ticket holders will have their tickets forwarded
to the 2023 season and can contact the Border Cats team office at
(807) 766-2287 for further information.
