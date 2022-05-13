Aug. 14, 2019 through May 30, 2023 is about 1,383 days according to
my envelope math — including a leap year day in 2020 thrown in for
good measure. A good, long time to not be playing baseball at Port
Arthur Stadium.
The Thunder Bay Border Cats are alive and, well, in hibernation for
another year. But they will be back in the Northwoods League for
Opening Day 2023, according to Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment
Vice-President Bryan Graham.
“We’ve stayed engaged with the league,” said Graham, who also handles
public address announcing duties on game days.
“Obviously we were disappointed when the (2022) schedule was about to
be drafted. (The Northwoods League) was still concerned about the
border situation. We were really hoping to get back to playing. We
understood the situation at the time. We went through the whole
Omicron variant. It was questionable how things were going to look in
the spring.
“It’s always tough when you’re trying to recruit and put a team
together especially coming off two years when you haven’t played. We
just have to accept it and move on and try to get ready for 2023. Get
baseball back at the stadium.”
Thunder Bay’s non-participation in the 2022 NWL season was formally
announced by the club on Dec. 7, 2021.
Manager Mike Steed’s three-year Border Cats contract played out
without him spending a day managing the troops in Thunder Bay. Steed
landed a job in professional baseball with the Single-A Augusta
Greenjackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) as a pitching coach.
Graham stays in touch with Steed, who was in line for his second tour
of duty with the Cats.
“Our organization was really looking forward to having (Steed) back
here,” said Graham. “He did an amazing job recruiting for the two
years we didn’t have a team. We had a pretty good quality roster put
together. It’s disappointing that we’re not going to be able to work
with (Steed) the second time around. He was really looking forward to
it.”
Steed’s connections with the Ontario Junior Blue Jays and Canadian
baseball in general helped the Cats recruit its fair share of
Canadian players. The American ballplayers enjoyed their time here.
“A lot of players look at it as a bit of an adventure to go play in a
different country and play in Thunder Bay,” said Graham of the
Northwoods’ lone Canadian team. “We have a great history obviously
with two league championships (2005 and 2008). There’s 22 teams out
there. The competition is tough.
“The players that play here love it. You do spend a lot of time on
the bus with the travel. We have a classic little ballpark and the
Canada Games Complex is right across the street for their use. We
have a very solid host family program, too. Without those dedicated
people, the franchise couldn’t operate. We have all those levels in
place to make it a good recruiting tool to come to Thunder Bay.”
This year’s late spring would have played havoc with Port Arthur
Stadium getting ready for game play.
“It would have been a challenge getting prepared for the season with
the weather we’ve had,” said Graham.
“The stadium hasn’t been used for baseball for two summers. There
would have been a lot of challenges getting ready. We’d rather have
that challenge than not getting ready at all.”
The best is yet to come for the local ownership group, who had only
one season — 2019 — to put their stamp on the team.
“It’s obviously been tough when you’ve been out of the sporting eye
for three seasons,” said Graham. “When our local group of 21
investors, with Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment, took control of
the franchise we didn’t think we were only going to play one season.
There’s still a commitment level there.”
There’s plenty of work to be done this year despite no baseball being
played.
“We have to hire a new general manager, a new field manager. A lot of
things have to play out over the summer. We hope to have everything
in place leading into the fall when the recruitment process begins,”
said Graham. “There’s a lot to get done. We have to touch base again
with all our host families that we’ve had in the past. . . . There’s
a lot of inner working going on right now. We’ve told the league
we’re committed to 2023. We’re moving forward with our plan as best
as possible.”
Penn Murphy, a former position player with Thunder Bay turned pitcher
with the Seattle Mariners, was the most recent Border Cat to crack a
Major League roster — the 10th such player in franchise history. In
all, close to 300 former NWL players have graduated to baseball’s
ultimate stage.
The Minnesota Mud Puppies, a team with a 36-game road schedule and no
home games, filled Thunder Bay’s spot in the Northwoods League
schedule for 2021 and 2022.
“It’s a part-time team,” said Graham. “It’s something the league
needed, unfortunately, for two summers. We’re looking to getting back
with the Border Cats and being a full member of the league, to play
72 games home and away next summer.”
Are the Border Cats still fun?
“Yeah, for sure. Has it been frustrating? We’ve all been frustrated
with COVID,” said Graham. “We certainly miss the faces we see every
night at Port Arthur Stadium. There’s a lot of loyal fans that miss
it and I’ve heard from them.
“We really appreciate the fans who stuck with us. They have not
requested any refunds. Our organization truly, truly appreciates
that. We have a lot of dedicated baseball fans in town. We just need
a few more to come out and fill some seats.
“We’re hoping that the fact that there hasn’t been Northwoods League
baseball in Thunder Bay for going on three years now, that next
summer people will really be eager to spend a night at the ballpark
with their friends and family. . . . We can get back to some normalcy.”
