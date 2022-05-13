A good day

The Thunder Bay Border Cats of the Northwoods League played against

the Rochester Honkers in front of a school day crowd on June 6, 2019.

 Gary Moskalyk photo

Aug. 14, 2019 through May 30, 2023 is about 1,383 days according to

my envelope math — including a leap year day in 2020 thrown in for

good measure. A good, long time to not be playing baseball at Port

Arthur Stadium.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are alive and, well, in hibernation for

another year. But they will be back in the Northwoods League for

Opening Day 2023, according to Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment

Vice-President Bryan Graham.

“We’ve stayed engaged with the league,” said Graham, who also handles

public address announcing duties on game days.

“Obviously we were disappointed when the (2022) schedule was about to

be drafted. (The Northwoods League) was still concerned about the

border situation. We were really hoping to get back to playing. We

understood the situation at the time. We went through the whole

Omicron variant. It was questionable how things were going to look in

the spring.

“It’s always tough when you’re trying to recruit and put a team

together especially coming off two years when you haven’t played. We

just have to accept it and move on and try to get ready for 2023. Get

baseball back at the stadium.”

Thunder Bay’s non-participation in the 2022 NWL season was formally

announced by the club on Dec. 7, 2021.

Manager Mike Steed’s three-year Border Cats contract played out

without him spending a day managing the troops in Thunder Bay. Steed

landed a job in professional baseball with the Single-A Augusta

Greenjackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) as a pitching coach.

Graham stays in touch with Steed, who was in line for his second tour

of duty with the Cats.

“Our organization was really looking forward to having (Steed) back

here,” said Graham. “He did an amazing job recruiting for the two

years we didn’t have a team. We had a pretty good quality roster put

together. It’s disappointing that we’re not going to be able to work

with (Steed) the second time around. He was really looking forward to

it.”

Steed’s connections with the Ontario Junior Blue Jays and Canadian

baseball in general helped the Cats recruit its fair share of

Canadian players. The American ballplayers enjoyed their time here.

“A lot of players look at it as a bit of an adventure to go play in a

different country and play in Thunder Bay,” said Graham of the

Northwoods’ lone Canadian team. “We have a great history obviously

with two league championships (2005 and 2008). There’s 22 teams out

there. The competition is tough.

“The players that play here love it. You do spend a lot of time on

the bus with the travel. We have a classic little ballpark and the

Canada Games Complex is right across the street for their use. We

have a very solid host family program, too. Without those dedicated

people, the franchise couldn’t operate. We have all those levels in

place to make it a good recruiting tool to come to Thunder Bay.”

This year’s late spring would have played havoc with Port Arthur

Stadium getting ready for game play.

“It would have been a challenge getting prepared for the season with

the weather we’ve had,” said Graham.

“The stadium hasn’t been used for baseball for two summers. There

would have been a lot of challenges getting ready. We’d rather have

that challenge than not getting ready at all.”

The best is yet to come for the local ownership group, who had only

one season — 2019 — to put their stamp on the team.

“It’s obviously been tough when you’ve been out of the sporting eye

for three seasons,” said Graham. “When our local group of 21

investors, with Grand Slam Sports and Entertainment, took control of

the franchise we didn’t think we were only going to play one season.

There’s still a commitment level there.”

There’s plenty of work to be done this year despite no baseball being

played.

“We have to hire a new general manager, a new field manager. A lot of

things have to play out over the summer. We hope to have everything

in place leading into the fall when the recruitment process begins,”

said Graham. “There’s a lot to get done. We have to touch base again

with all our host families that we’ve had in the past. . . . There’s

a lot of inner working going on right now. We’ve told the league

we’re committed to 2023. We’re moving forward with our plan as best

as possible.”

Penn Murphy, a former position player with Thunder Bay turned pitcher

with the Seattle Mariners, was the most recent Border Cat to crack a

Major League roster — the 10th such player in franchise history. In

all, close to 300 former NWL players have graduated to baseball’s

ultimate stage.

The Minnesota Mud Puppies, a team with a 36-game road schedule and no

home games, filled Thunder Bay’s spot in the Northwoods League

schedule for 2021 and 2022.

“It’s a part-time team,” said Graham. “It’s something the league

needed, unfortunately, for two summers. We’re looking to getting back

with the Border Cats and being a full member of the league, to play

72 games home and away next summer.”

Are the Border Cats still fun?

“Yeah, for sure. Has it been frustrating? We’ve all been frustrated

with COVID,” said Graham. “We certainly miss the faces we see every

night at Port Arthur Stadium. There’s a lot of loyal fans that miss

it and I’ve heard from them.

“We really appreciate the fans who stuck with us. They have not

requested any refunds. Our organization truly, truly appreciates

that. We have a lot of dedicated baseball fans in town. We just need

a few more to come out and fill some seats.

“We’re hoping that the fact that there hasn’t been Northwoods League

baseball in Thunder Bay for going on three years now, that next

summer people will really be eager to spend a night at the ballpark

with their friends and family. . . . We can get back to some normalcy.”