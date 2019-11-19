Congratulations to Matteo and Mia Bosch, in making it through to the final round of selections for the 2020 under-14 provincial teams.
Both starred at the latest tryouts, to move on in the program which focuses on player screening, talent identification and bench marking of players through competition.
Both players will return to southern Ontario in January with spots on the provincial roster up for grabs.
The Thunder Bay Women’s Soccer Club will holds its annual general meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Chicago Joe’s.
All players, team representatives and interested parties are encouraged to attend to discuss the club’s future and elect board members.
More information is available on the club’s website.
