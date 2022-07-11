Mariio’s Bowl is alive with activity as the top youth tenpin bowlers from all across Canada are in Thunder Bay to compete in the Youth Bowl Canada (YBC) National Tenpin Championships.
After a two-year pause in competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will mark the 50th edition of this event, making it extra special for the sport and for the youth bowlers who will be competing in bantam, junior and senior classifications.
These young athletes are carrying on a tradition of excellence in a sport which has a rich and proud history.
While archeologists claim to have found a complete set of pins and balls in an Egyptian tomb dating back to 5200 B.C, it is generally agreed upon that it was through the modification of a variety of games involving the throwing of a ball at an object that the present game of bowling has evolved.
In terms of organized bowling on this side of the pond, The American Bowling Congress (ABC) was formed in September of 1895 in New York City.
According to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, in 1905 Tommy Ryan opened Canada’s first regulation tenpin bowling alley in Toronto. After a while his patrons were complaining about the heaviness of the ball so he looked to find an alternative which he found in the games of duckpins and candlepins which were popular along the eastern seaboard at the time.
He reduced the tenpin in size and number and came up with a new scoring system, eventually adding a rubber collar to the pin a couple of years later, leading to the ultimate invention of the uniquely Canadian game of five-pin bowling.
It was not long before the sport of bowling made its way to the Lakehead where it would become a great source of recreation and competition. In the late 1920s the winners of the local 10-pin commercial league were awarded the Tip Top Tailor trophy.
As bowling grew in popularity so did facilities, including Gibson’s Bowling Academy and the City Recreation Lanes which were both located on South Cumberland Street in Port Arthur. Fort William had Gibson’s Bowladrome at the corner of May and Cumming, and the Westfort Bowling Alley on Frederica Street. Bowlers could also be found taking to the lanes in such places as the basement of St. Andrew’s Church and in Winston Hall near the old Canada Car plant.
To give a sense of how popular the sport was during that time, for the 1948-49 season the Lakehead Five Pin Bowling Association reported 56 leagues operating with 490 teams and 3,000 bowlers. Active leagues at that time included the Great Lakes Paper Company, Westfort Welcome League, Carling’s Ladies League and the Fort William Teachers, to name just a few.
In 1950 a group of local tenpin enthusiasts received their American Bowling Congress Charter, the first ABC affiliation for a northern Ontario league. The Fort William Senior Ten Pin Bowling League went on to become a successful and popular league with many companies hosting and sponsoring teams such as NESCO, Great Lakes and the CPR. Today this tradition is carried on by the Canadian Lakehead 10-Pin Bowling Association
With so much activity, it was not long before we were developing some top-notch bowlers with Richard (Dick) Thompson claiming the 1955 Canadian Men’s five-pin singles crown. With the opening of such facilities as Playtime, Big “M’, Mario’s and Galaxy Lanes more national champions followed and bowling continued to grow.
Bowling also grew in popularity amongst the younger generation with local high school students competing in events such as the Pepsi-Cola High School Championships and our youth bowlers becoming involved with the Youth Bowling Council (YBC) known today as Youth Bowl Canada.
Many of our youth bowlers have brought home medals from national tenpin and five-pin events in singles, all-event and team categories. Our bowling volunteers have also hosted a number of successful national championships, including the bowling portion of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
Our bowlers have also represented us well on the international stage including the likes of Lori Edwards, Piia Sorri, Diane Nakonechny, Ken Chepesiuk, Ian Nakonechny and Daniel George. Hall of Fame inductee Anne Saasto was a stand-out on the world stage during the 1990s claiming multiple honours and serving as a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning teams at the 1991 FIQ World 10-Pin Finals in the Ladies Trio Event and at the 1995 Pan-American Games.
In 1975 at the World Open 5-Pin Championships the Northern Ontario Mixed team of Ovide Duguay, Elvira Dustin, Lucille Harris, Cliff Keenan, Frank Massaro, Bev McCool, Ron Stansfield and Jim Lee (coach), returned home with the gold medal as did the members of the Classic Mixed Team which included Kathy Fieldhouse, Rita Zellweger, Doug Williams, Frank Bennick, Tom Mcleod and Fritz Zellweger (coach).
Our bowlers continue to represent us with distinction at all levels of competition and our local bowling community continues to ensure that bowling remains a popular sport for people of all ages and abilities.
Good luck to our bowlers who are representing us at the 2022 YBC Tenpin Nationals here in Thunder Bay including Avery Wilson and Maya Graham and coach Ian Nakonechny.
Also best wishes to the athletes attending the 2022 YBC Fivepin Nationals in Oshawa, including bowlers Shayne Jonasson-Sgambelluri, Novalee Meo, Kasey Wiltshire, Kayleen Kajorinne and coaches Ryan Meservia and Darren Davies.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
