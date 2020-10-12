This is a great opportunity to share my story with you all, my journey of boxing and health and how it changed my life.
Before boxing I was an overweight, unhealthy middle-aged man, focusing on my two kids and my family. I was working full-time as a support worker to the elderly for 16 years in long-term care, making my priority my family and my residents and not having enough energy for myself at the end of the day.
Our son decided to join a local boxing gym in my hometown of Thunder Bay called Leading Edge. As our son starting getting in shape, I became fascinated with the sport. Having played a little bit on a heavy bag before I got married, this brought back my interest in something I had forgotten that I enjoyed. I made the leap and asked owner Matt Richer if older individuals could join. His response was, “Absolutely!”
In the beginning, I would walk through the doors and try to stand tall and make believe I was a UFC fighter, showing some swagger to Richer. I was trying to act like I truly knew the sport and knew what I was doing, when what I really needed to do was learn the fundamentals and practice them.
As months went on and I gained a grasp of the sport of boxing, I decided to get registered as an amateur Masters and compete. I had lost about 80 pounds and felt the healthiest I had in a long time. This also gave me confidence in my ability to fight. I had never stepped foot in a ring, and here I had my first chance.
One of my coaches set up a fight across the border at a local club show. Little did I know I was in the main event. I was scared, nervous, and excited, but I knew I needed to take this first step and face the fear head-on if I wanted to continue competing as an amateur.
This first fight was tough. I lost the fight, but it was a great learning experience. What I learned after my first fight was to face fear head on and not be scared to take an opportunity and to just go with it, no matter the outcome. I devoted more time to training and gaining as much knowledge and skill as possible from my coaches, and continued to devote my time to becoming a better boxer. I truly began to understand the complexities of the sport.
This is my third year as a boxer, and I had the opportunity to compete at the Brampton Cup 2020. This was all new to me so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I booked my flights to come home early, not thinking I would get anywhere in the tournament, and of course, I won my first bout, competed in my second bout and won again. I made it to the gold medal match and couldn’t fight because my flight couldn’t be changed. What I learned from this experience was to book flights home later on in the tournament, and to commit, be dedicated, sacrifice, have discipline, and never give up on yourself.
I now have so much passion for this sport, and I want to share it with others. My future goals are to get certified as judge/referee and boxing coach. This will allow me to share what I have learned from this amazing sport of boxing. It truly is for all ages, young and old.
