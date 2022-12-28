Lappe Nordic’s annual Boxing Day Classic was back in full swing Monday on the trails at the Lappe Nordic Ski Centre.
Recent snow and cold temperatures made for great tracks for the traditional event.
An individual start event in classic technique, close to 70 skiers took to the trails for the Boxing Day action.
In the U6 100-metre dash, Peyton Ball won the boys race and Heidi Puiras won the girls race. The U8 category raced 900 metres with Zach Cameron coming first and Emmitt Ball taking second in the boys category. In the girls U8, Karine McMahon took first place followed by Alison Sdao in second and Audrey Cameron in third place.
The U10 skiers raced 2 kilometres. Juliette Sarrazin won the girls race, followed very closely by Kara Viehbeck, just two seconds behind her. Yannick Cameron won the boys race, followed by Talon Wheeler in second place and Felix Bailey in third.
In the U12 2-kilometre race, Carter Cameron followed the lead of his siblings by also claiming a gold medal. Miles Faulkner followed in second place and Caed Hakanen in third. Lisa Hart won the girls 2-kilometre race, followed by Maren McMahon in second and Kirsti Puiras in third place.
The U14 skiers made the jump to a 5-kilometre race this year. Abigail Skomoroh won the girls race with Hayden Nisula taking silver and Hazel Moffat taking bronze. Sawyer Puumala took gold in the boys race, followed by Cedar Clark and Nigel Kingston.
The U16 categories also raced 5 kilometres. Mikkai Jones took gold in the boys with Rudy Balabuck in second. Madison Nisula won the girls race followed by Kaia Hakanen in second place and Kiera Hall in third.
Edgar Sarrazin won the U18 boys 10-kilometre race with Cedric Martel taking second place. Maaritta Puiras won the U18 girls 7.5-kilometre race with Ruth Zavitz in second place.
Sarah Cullinan won the U20 race with the fastest time of the day on the 7.5-kilometre course.
Max Hollmann put up the fastest 10-kilometre time to win the open men’s race, followed by Josh Zavitz in second place and Werner Schwar in third. Sarah Peters won the open women 7.5 kilometre followed by Alannah MacLean in second and Camille Hamm in third.
Masters categories raced on the 5-kilometre course. Adam Algar won the men’s race, followed by Roy Summers in second place and Justin Faulkner in third place. Karla Bailey won the women’s race, followed by Rena Viehbeck in second and Lisa Green in third.
