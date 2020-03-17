Brian McLean and Rod Boyd won the 25th annual Grand Portage 50-Plus ‘International’ No-Tap Doubles Championships at Mario’s Bowl on Friday for Team Scotland with a 1,739 total. This was seven pins better than their 2019 title win. This was their fourth International No-Tap championship win for the duo, with other victories coming in 2013 and 2016.
Team International, Lois Wakewich and Anne Saasto placed second with a 1,734, followed by Team Germany with Lionel Laprade and Gary Weiss posting a 1,704 total in the best-three-of-four game no-tap format.
Individual winners of the divisional high game awards were, Lynn Lecocq, Larry Metcalf, Aira Perala, Ed Shermack, Vern Renshaw, Sargon Khubyar, Vince Bortolussi, Claude Godin, McLean, Rollie Turrie, Lionel Laprade and Don Sutherland.
The high handicap double game was rolled by McLean and Boyd with 644. Vern Renshaw had the high handicap game of 344. McLean’s 939 was the high individual score.
After a busy season for the two senior programs, the co-ed on Wednesday and the men’s on Saturdays, the next event is the roll-offs at the end of the month.
