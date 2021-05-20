Did you ever meet your sports hero and they turned out to be exactly who you hoped they would be?
That was me with Ross Brewitt, renowned author, columnist from Northwestern Ontario who became a true friend to me.
He also worked for the Toronto Maple Leafs at one time (my favourite team).
Out of the blue back in the day, this man I admired called my home. I said hello, the response was, “Hi, Ross Brewitt here. Is this Johan Vass?”
There was distinct silence.
He said “Hello?” I said, “hi, yes it’s me.”
Ross said, “I have a new book coming out. Eddie Shack and I are coming to town. Will you join us at the Airlane Hotel for a book signing event?”
Of course I said yes and it turned out into an amazing night of sports stories. The way Ross commands a room is admirable. Eddie was his friend and it showed. I had no idea Eddie Shack could not read and we had a heart-to-heart chat about living life without that skill.
I was touched at how honest Eddie was to share that with me. Ross took a sip of beer as he knew it was true. They both watched me, wide-eyed and listening to every word. Both men could see I was having the time of my life and how much they both meant to me. They were both shocked to learn I did not drink.
I told them I am a big girl so I only eat my calories, no room to drink them. They laughed and ordered me a Diet Pepsi and a round of wings.
Ross was very proud of his 23-year career of columns in The Chronicle Journal and when he hit 1,000 columns it was a milestone he was proud to celebrate.
Ross coached my uncle Roy Veneruzzo in baseball. They both have fond memories of those days in Thunder Bay.
Ross and his wife Sylvia have been together 69 years. They started going “steady” when Syl was just 15. Ross and Sylvia will be married for 65 years come this June 2. They left Thunder Bay as they had a sick daughter who needed specialized care. That is how they landed in Toronto. That daughter, Lisa, has grown up to be a minister.
Ross and Sylvia were also parents to two sons — Ken, who passed away from a heart attack Jan. 29, 2019 which hit them hard, and Jeff, who currently resides in Oshawa. They have a grandson Michael and great grandchildren Michael Jr., 12, and Mason, 10.
Ross took ill in 2007 from a spider bite. The damage caused to his knee from this bite was terrible. His health has been a struggle when we discussed this on the phone. He told me his wife Sylvia was his angel of mercy.
“She takes very good care of me and I love her. I picked the right woman. She is a fantastic cook, takes care of me and she still has great legs,” Ross said at the time.
He truly meant all of it.
Ross never ever made me feel less than, always equal to him, which was not true. He is my hero and always will be my hero. He has the ability to watch people and then recount conversations, gestures, jokes and all had nicknames.
Ross Brewitt is also known as Lefty. I respect this man more than words on the paper could ever say. I am sincerely honoured to know him.
His books were always reading material for his beloved Buffalo Sabres. His first book in 1975, Spin of the Wheel: Birth of the Buffalo Sabres, is a great read. You may want to read his other books, Clear the Track, The Eddie Shack Story, Into The Empty Net, Last Minute of Play, Twenty-Six Seasons of Buffalo, and Just Another Hat Trick.
Thank you for the good times and good memories, Sylvia and Ross. You’re always welcome in my home.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
