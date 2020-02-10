Soaking in a turnaround season and a return to the playoffs is what the Lakehead Thunderwolves did over the weekend. Now one of the top university men’s hockey teams in the country awaits the Pack in the playoffs.
Lakehead picked up three out of four points in its final OUA regular season series to earn the seventh seed in the West Division playoffs.
The Thunderwolves will open the best-of-three first-round series against the Ryerson Rams.
Game 1 is Wednesday night at Fort William Gardens. The series shifts to Toronto the following weekend for Games 2 and 3, if necessary.
The Rams (20-5-3) are the sixth-ranked team in USports and enter the playoffs winners of six of its last seven.
However, the Thunderwolves did split a pair of road games against them in November.
“(Ryerson) is a great team,” said LU assistant captain and senior Patrick Murphy, who scored the winning goal in a 3-1 victory over the Waterloo Warriors on Saturday. “I think we’re ready for them. We beat them once this year, so hopefully we’ve got their number.”
