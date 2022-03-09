Curling is front and centre this week with the Tim Hortons Brier from Lethbridge, Alta., once again captivating the interest of curlers and fans of the game across the country with the broadcast of games on TSN.
However, what is really nice to see is the fans in the stands, an element that was missing here in Thunder Bay from end up being a successful Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The revenue of a full arena for most daily draws and people socializing in the famed Brier Patch is a welcome sight for Curling Canada officials.
Here at home the local curling season continues with regular league play and now bonspiels. Meanwhile, the more competitive teams and players from the Tbaytel Major League of Curling continue with their pursuit of Canadian and provincial titles.
For the second time this winter, the Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Brayden Sinclair and their coach Bryan Burgess will get to wear the green and gold of Northern Ontario at an under-21 national championship.
Last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, the Kakabeka Falls Curing Club foursome went undefeated to win the Northern Ontario title in a five-rink playoff.
The Burgess rink, who are all young enough to play for the under-18 playdowns, capped off a perfect weekend by defeating Team Rajala from Sudbury, 6-5, in the championship final.
Team Burgess were up two playing the final end and had an open hit for the win.
The Burgess rink will now represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian under-21 junior championships to be held in Stratford, Ont., March 25–April 1. One of the teams that Burgess will face in Stratford is the Nathan Young rink from Newfoundland and Labrador. The squad is competing this week at the Brier.
Earlier this season both Burgess and Young competed at the under-21 world junior qualifier held in Saskatoon at the end of November. Burgess finished with a 1-4 record in their pool at that event, while Young lost the in final to Nova Scotia.
Burgess and his teammates are hoping to play into May this year as the team is also entered to play at the Northern Ontario under-18 provincials to be held in Fort Frances, April 7 -10. If they win in Fort Frances, they would advance to the Canadian championships in Oakville, Ont., May 2-7.
SENIOR PROVINCIALS SET: Thunder Bay will host the Northern Ontario senior men’s and women’s curling championships at the end of April.
The Northern Ontario Curling Association announced earlier this week that the provincial championships for curlers age 50-plus will be held at the Port Arthur Curling Club from April 20-24. There will be 12 teams competing with an eight-team men’s draw and four-team women’s draw.
The winners will advance to the Canadian senior championships slated for early December this year. Curling Canada has yet to announce a host city for the bonspiel.
This past weekend, Thunder Bay rinks skipped by Mike Desilets, Ron Rosengren and Al Hackner advanced from the five-team west qualifier held at the Kakabeka Falls club.
All three rinks finished with 3-1 records to claim the three spots available with each team beating each other.
The Mike Desilets rink of Scott Henderson, Dale Wiersema and Bill Peloza return to the provincials as defending champions. However, Desilets’ Kakabeka Falls squad had to bring in Aaron Skillen as a spare this past weekend when lead Peloza was forced to sit out due to COVID-19.
Desilets’ only loss at the west qualifier came at the hands of Hackner in the final draw Sunday.
Hackner’s Fort William Curling Club rink of Frank Morissette, Rob Sinclair and Gary Champagne suffered their only loss to Rosengren 6-4 in their Saturday afternoon match. Rosengren and his Port Arthur rink of Gary Maunula, Brent Adamson and Dave Scholz lost their opening match, 6-3 to Desilets.
Dennis Malette and his Port Arthur Curling Club rink of Mike Pozihun, Joe Marques, Kent Maarup and fifth Gord Williams finished fourth with a 1-3 record, while the Keewatin Curling Club rink of Wayne Warkentin, Tim Warkentin, Kevin Brown, Paul Warkentin and Terry Warkentin went 0-4.
Meanwhile at the senior men’s east qualifier held at the Capreol Curling Club, Rob Gordon and Al Harnden were two familiar names earning two of the five spots available in the eight-team playoff also held last weekend.
Gordon and his Sudbury rink of Ron Henderson, Dion Dumontelle and Doug Hong will be back for another shot at a provincial senior title as they went undefeated 6-0 at the eastern regional. The Jason Strelezki rink from Sudbury were also undefeated at 6-0 to qualify with the two teams opting not to play each other in the last draw as the game had no bearing on the standings.
Harden’s Sault Ste. Marie rink, with John McClelland throwing skip rocks, finished third at 5-2. Floyd Hopson from Timmins and Greg Blanchette from the host Capreol club earned the final two berths with 3-4 records.
Only four teams signed up for the Northern Ontario women’s seniors. All four advanced to the provincials set for the Port Arthur club.
Tracey Larocque, who won the Canadian curling club title earlier this season, is skipping a Fort William Curling Club entry made up of third Peggy Taylor (Kenora), Lisa Penner and Deanna Hicklin. The Stacey Szajewski rink of Hayley Smith, Donna Queen and Sue Cain from Kenora are back as defending champs representing the Keewatin Curling Club.
Fort Frances skip Kim Beaudry, playing with Barb Roy, Wendy Brunetta and Kris Sinclair, is back for a run at the title. Valerie MacInness, a familiar face to Thunder Bay curlers, skips a team from Timmins to round out the field.
PROVINCIAL MIXED COMING UP: This Friday at noon is the deadline for teams to enter the Brokerlink Northern Ontario mixed curling championships. The provincial mixed for four-person teams will be held in North Bay, April 6–10.
The Trevor Bonot rink of Jackie McCormack, Mike McCarville and Amanda Gates are planning for a return to defend their Northern Ontario that they won back in October. The 2022 Canadian mixed tournament is scheduled for Canmore, Alta., Nov. 6 -12.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
