Nikolas Campbell’s time is now.
The departure of a handful of prolific Thunder Bay North Stars scorers from last season means opportunity for others.
One of the beneficiaries is Campbell. The five-foot-11 forward from Thunder Bay made an instant impression in his rookie campaign in 2019-20, scoring in his very first game against the Wisconsin Lumberjacks.
Campbell fashioned a 48-point season (24 goals, 24 assists) in 52 games, good for third in team scoring. With the graduation of top scorers, Cody Bruchkowski and Jacob Brown, the 18-year-old Campbell will be expected to shoulder much of the offensive load, along with linemates Jacob Anttonen and Michael Stubbs.
Bruchkowski and Brown combined for 170 points last season.
The early returns on this shortened season are beyond encouraging. Campbell is leading the SIJHL with four goals in two games.
“Getting my chances and capitalizing right now. Hope I can continue throughout the year doing that. Linemates help me out a lot, too, it’s not just me,” said Campbell, who notes another high-scoring forward, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, as a hockey role model.
“I’d say I’m a skill player. Use my hands, my shot. Yeah, I like to score goals, too,” he said.
The North Stars will have their hands full tonight and Saturday when they host their city rivals, the expansion Kam River Fighting Walleye at Fort William Gardens. Despite losing four pre-season games to the Stars, the Walleye swept Thunder Bay at NorWest Arena to open the regular season.
These are the first home games for the Stars since last March when the SIJHL season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight’s contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will only be available online for live streaming at www.sijhlhockey.com.
Campbell counts Kyler Belluz, Matthew Halushak, Stubbs, Dylan Bertrand and Jordan Smith among current North Stars with whom he’s played with in the Kings AAA program. Stubbs is the most prominent.
“Even growing up in minor midget I played with Stubbsy throughout,” said Campbell. “We always gelled together. Two good players, work hard, competitive, get the job done.”
Stubbs, who returned to the North Stars after the Ontario Hockey League season was delayed, was happy to reunite with Campbell.
“It works out well. We’ve got Soups (Campbell) on the left hand side, he’s a left hand shot. I’m a right hand shot, I usually play in the middle,” said Stubbs. “Usually it just comes down to working the three-on-two, three-on-three’s. One guy drives the net, the other guys stay high. It’s more of a read off each other. Anttonen can shoot the puck as well as we can, he’s got a knack for the net. Nik and I will be open as much as possible at all times.”
Now that Campbell is little older, a little more confident, North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne foresees a bigger role for Campbell in his second year.
“Nik should be one of the top players in the league this year,” said DeGagne. “He’s a good, young, talented player with lots of speed, sees the game well, good shot, tireless worker. He loves the game, he has fun. Hopefully we can showcase him a little bit, not only for ourselves, but for the league and move him on to bigger and better places in the future.”
Campbell’s even seeing more time on the penalty kill.
“Lot more ice. Getting opportunities to shine, I’m kind of using that to my advantage,” said Campbell.
“That’s a huge thing. Rob’s helped me a lot. Main goal for me is win as best we can. Compete every game. . . I want to win a championship this year.”
Campbell brings a light-hearted approach to the game.
“I’m a funny guy. I’m not really that serious of a guy in the room. I take everything serious when it comes to the puck drop, but before that I’m light, nice guy to get along with,” he said.
Early in the season, Campbell moved from centre to left wing. In last week’s game against Kam River, Campbell stripped the puck at the Fighting Walleye blue line and scored top shelf. A goal scorer’s goal if there ever was one.
“He’s a player,” said DeGagne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.