What a period of time for Canadian soccer and its fans. With both the
international men’s and women’s programs leading the way, the game
has never been on the lips of so many people.
From talk shows, to tv and radio, magazines and social media, Canada
has truly become a soccer nation. Last week, the Canadian men’s squad
defeated Jamaica 4-0 to ensure their birth at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Not only did they secure their place on the world stage, they did it
by topping their CONCACAF group, something that very few people would
of put money on at the start of this journey.
For the first time since 1986, Canada’s name was pulled from the hat
to participate at the greatest tourney of them all.
Grouped with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia, the lads will have their
work cut out for them, but with nothing to lose and an energy to
continue the dream, who knows.
We should not forget the women’s role in any of the national hype, as
they have been a regular Top 10-ranked club for several years now.
Current Olympic gold medalists, the ladies head out on their
celebrational tour to continue to promote and grow the game. Both
sets of players and coaches will hope to inspire the next generation.
Congratulations to former Thunder Bay Chill player Eric Watson who
has signed with Glossop North End, situated in Derbyshire, England.
Watson, who also plied his trade with Duluth FC, will join the club,
known as the Hillmen, who play in the United Kingdom’s Northern
Premier League.
Sarah Black had herself a night as she struck all five goals as the
Chill defeated LEX 5-2 in women’s gold league play.
The evening’s other matchup saw the Vipers beat Impact 4-1 with
Olivia Walsh amongst the scorers.
Silver flight action saw Melissa Parenteau bag the hat trick as Dell
Mechanical got by Eclipse, while Jenna Agombar’s two-goal game helped
Velocity to a 6-1 result over the Tigers.
Hat tricks were scored by Kendra Moen and Brooklyn Steudle as
Daniar’s blanked the Legends 7-0 in the bronze division.
A deuce from Haley Friesen led Lightning to a 3-0 victory over Fusion
and Alyssa Squissato also scored twice as Cheadle’s doubled up the
Goalden Girls 4-2.
The top of the table clash in the men’s first division saw Juventus
dominate proceeding with a 5-1 win over Rainbow.
Meanwhile, Lakehead University and Frankie’s played to a 3-3 tie.
In the second flight, efforts from Dustin Kreps and Steve Larizza
helped Roma past Confederation College 2-1, while Rush FC edged Eat
Local 3-2. An Alex Orantes double led Qatar to a 4-1 win over LEX,
while Eric Trochimchuk struck twice to lead the PA Big Dogs to a 4-3
result over Mars FC.
Division three games saw FC Kerma defeat Passalona Knights 3-1 and a
pair of strikes from Max Williams led the Eagles past Evergreen FC 5-1.
As the women’s game continues to grow around the globe, a record
attendance of over 90,000 fans attended the recent Barcelona versus
Real Madrid clash.
Canadian star Janine Beckie has signed a three-year deal with the
Portland Thorns and teams up with national teammate Cristine Sinclair.
Finally, Toronto FC go for a third win on the bounce as they face
Real Salt Lake this weekend.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.