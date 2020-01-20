Collin Wiseman notched a pair of second period goals — including the game winner — as the Fort William Canadiens defeated the West End Bruins 4-2 in the Robin’s Minor Hockey Classic Midget AA final at Delaney Arena.
Wiseman’s second marker with 25.5 seconds left in the second period made it 3-1. It proved to be the turning point.
“That was a big goal,” conceded Canadiens head coach John Heino. “(Wiseman) did a good job going coast-to-coast with that puck. Found a hole that didn’t really look like it was there. Gave us a lot of momentum at that point and time and took a lot of life out of their bench.”
Wiseman snapped one past Bruins netminder Brayden McKever glove side on the powerplay with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second frame, setting the stage for his winning tally three minutes later.
“Puck dropped back to me in my own end. Saw an opening to skate, turned on the jets, made a nice little move and put it in short side,” said Wiseman, who serves as team captain. “I think those two, back-to-back, they were pretty close together, really changed the momentum. I didn’t think they were coming back after that.”
