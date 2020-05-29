When the township of Terrace Bay gave the green flag for the Superior Classics Car Club’s June Test N Tune event, drag racers from around the district revved their engines in anticipation and registrations began to roll in.
The June 13-14 event, which had planned to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, saw a maximum of four people in each pit crew, a reduced number of only 80 racers spaced far apart, pre-registration and payment to avoid money exchange and absolutely no spectators.
However, this week town council has abruptly changed its decision and dropped the red flag on the affair, forcing the car club to cancel the event and refund registration fees that were almost sold out.
The apparent rift has caused the club to cancel all remaining events, including the Terrace Bay Dragfest, until further notice, confirmed board member Darlene MacArthur.
The test and tune serves as a prep run for racers from across the district before the annual Dragfest that takes place at the town’s former airport landing strip in August.
The car club which operates with volunteers, donates a good portion of the proceeds from the Dragfest to numerous charities. The event draws 5,000 fans over its three days and 300 racers from the region and beyond compete.
Club officials are worried about funds already spent for the Test N Tune events and what would have been a limited Dragfest with no spectators while adhering to the provincial COVID-19 guidelines.“We have already spent $12,000 this year without even turning a wheel,” car club president Mark Houston said on Wednesday. “The money went toward insurance and other costs involved in hosting the events.”
Houston admitted he and the volunteers are baffled at the township’s decision and fears the financial demise of the club if they can’t hold any events this year.
“We were pretty disappointed with their decision especially after they led Richard Abbott, the race director and co-organizer of the test and tune event, to believe (it was approved to happen),” said Houston. “Abbott spent well over 700 hours in the planning stages for the event. We would not have advertised this if we didn’t have the go-ahead from the township.”
A letter sent to Houston and the car club’s administration team from the Terrace Bay Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) this week, advised of the decision change to “not allow” the event to happen.
“The MECG had previously made this decision at the meeting on May 22, but a miscommunication on relaying that decision to the Car Club, combined with new information subsequently provided by the Car Club — advocated for revisiting the discussion,” Terrace Bay chief administrative officer John Hall stated.
In the letter, Hall claims the MECG based their new conclusions on factors around the coronavirus pandemic with camping of race crews and with persons from outside the area “coming into the community for what is non-essential travel,” as their main concerns.
Houston was very clear that a reduction limiting only 80 racers with their respective pit crews of up to four people — mostly from Thunder Bay — left ample room to space them apart at a safe distance.
The letter continued, “While the province has allowed motorsport tracks to re-open with restrictions as per the latest version of O. Reg 82/20 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act; the facilities at the Terrace Bay Airport are not a valid comparison.”
Hall assured the car club of their ongoing support and suggested the July dates of the Test N Tune could possibly go ahead should COVID-10 restrictions continue to ease up.
Hall also wrote that the MECG “will continue to monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with direction of Health agencies and authorities with respect to the main Dragfest weekend, scheduled in August.”
Calls made to Hall by The Chronicle-Journal were not answered.
“To have them pull the rug out from under our feet at the last minute — it hurts quite a bit. We won’t be able to put on Dragfest without (funding raised) from the two club events before then. We relied on the funds raised at the two club events,” said Houston. “The plan was to have two Test N Tunes to raise upwards of $40,000 to $50,000 in revenue and we have lost more than $10,000 in sponsorships because of this (new decision).”
Abbott says he is reluctant to volunteer again with the events unless there is written documents and a lease to the airstrip.
“I gave up all this time from my family and I also have a race car that I don’t bring out to the events because I am (volunteering) and running the show,” he said on Thursday. “I give up a lot to do it and to have this done to me is just not worth my time.”
Organizers have invested more than $30,000 into the airstrip track that is still used for emergency air travel, without recouping funds from the municipality. Policing costs for the Dragfest continue to rise and last year they paid $29,000 between the municipality and the OPP.
Abbott has cut costs and found ways to save so they could donate more money to the charities.
“We’ve cut from everywhere and the money we give back to Terrace Bay they’re going to notice this year,” he said.
Abbott says the club gives both of the town’s fire departments $2,500 each, the paramedic service $2,500 and the seniors group $2,500 for disposing of the event’s garbage.
The club provides funding for the Navy League, the town’s hockey team, hospital and high school bursaries. All these funds will not be issuedwith the cancellation of the events.
Houston said the club understands the seriousness of the pandemic and has done everything possible to keep people safe. Volunteers have been working on the event since December and made stringent safety adjustments early this year to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.
For now it is a waiting game to see if the COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax before any decisions to continue with club events move forward.
