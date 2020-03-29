With each passing day there are more and more difficult decisions being made by sport organizers concerning the future of their events due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 virus.
The most recent decision involved the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Summer and Paralympic Games that were scheduled to take place this coming July and August in Tokyo, Japan.
I had the opportunity to speak with an Olympian when he was here in Thunder Bay in February and he said that there is so much that goes in to the planning for an Olympics that he would be very shocked if they were to cancel or postpone them.
It just goes to remind you how much can change in just a matter of a month.
This is not the first time that an Olympic Games or major sporting event has been cancelled or postponed due to world events. There are local connections to two such moments from our sporting past that I thought I would highlight. One was cancelled due to the impact of a world-wide pandemic and the other due to a World War.
Just over a century ago the world was in the middle of what became known as the Spanish Flu, a disease that came in three waves between 1918 and 1920. It was estimated to have infected close to 500 million and caused the death of between 20 to 40 million people worldwide, including over 50,000 in Canada.
Hockey during that time period was going through some changes. The National Hockey Association had been disbanded and the National Hockey League was formed with teams from Ontario and Quebec. Out west it was the Pacific Coast Hockey Association that was operating. Each spring the champions of each league would challenge for the Stanley Cup.
The 1919 Stanley Cup final series featured the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens and the PCHA’s Seattle Metropolitans and began in March of that year with all games played on the west coast. Playing for Seattle was Jack Walker, who was born in Silver Mountain in 1888 and grew up in Port Arthur where he developed his hockey skills.
Known throughout the hockey world as Hook Check Jack, his skill of poking the puck away from his opponent was legendary with newspaper accounts of the day describing his unique skill as being the envy of every hockey player. His hook check was effective in the first game of the 1919 Stanley Cup finals with Seattle blanking the Canadiens 7-0.
In the second game Montreal tied up the series with the famous Édouard (Newsy) Lalonde scoring all four of the Canadiens goals against Aeattle’s two. Seattle won the third game 7-2, meaning they only needed one more win to repeat their 1917 defeat of the Canadiens which had earned them a spot in the history books as the first team outside of Canada to win the Stanley Cup.
The fourth game turned out to be a thriller and was reported at the time as being one of the greatest matches ever played on the Pacific coast. Ending in a scoreless tie after twenty minutes of overtime play, the Canadiens extended their chances.
As the players took to the ice for the fifth game it was reported that many seemed to be exhausted which was understandable considering that many of them would be on the ice for great lengths of time, some of them playing the entire game if no substitutes were available. There was also another factor at play.
Seattle appeared to be heading to victory leading 3-0 going into the third period before Montreal fought back and tied it up forcing yet another overtime marathon.
After close to 16 minutes of extra time, Montreal scored the winner to keep its Stanley Cup hopes alive. By the end of the game the other reason for the players fatigue soon became apparent. The flu epidemic had taken its toll with players ending up in the hospital or in the care of a physician.
With only three Montreal players healthy enough to lace up their skates Montreal offered to forfeit the game, but Seattle refused so as a result the game was cancelled with no Stanley Cup winner declared for the 1918-19 season. Sadly shortly after that fifth game Canadiens defenceman Joe Hall succumbed to his illness and died of pneumonia.
Another cancelled sporting event due to world events also had a local hockey connection.
In 1939, the Port Arthur Senior Hockey team, known as the Bearcats, had won the Allan Cup and, as was the tradition at the time, were to be the team that would represent Canada at the 1940 Olympics. The players had been issued their team crests and were looking forward to their Olympic experience. Ironically the 1940 Olympics had originally been planned for Tokyo but Japan had withdrawn as hosts in 1938 with the IOC deciding to reschedule the games for Helsinki, Finland.
This would have been the second time that a team made up of some players from our community donned the maple leaf, as eight players a coach, manager and trainer had returned home from the 1936 Winter Games with a silver medal.
Unfortunately the outbreak of the Second World War forced the cancellation of the 1940 Olympic Games and ended the Bearcats’ Olympic dream and the chance to bring home the gold.
As much as these two examples of sporting events being cancelled show us that nothing is immune to devastating world events, the fact that many more Stanley Cup finals and a number of Olympic Games have been held since those dark days reminds us of the resilience of sport to survive and rebound.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and take good care.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. The Where Legends Live On column appears biweekly in The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.