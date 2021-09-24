Molly Carlson has experienced so many highs and lows in competitive diving as she celebrated her 23rd birthday this past Wednesday.
Another big chapter will be in the books this weekend for the Fort Frances native, who has become a breakout star during her rookie season on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series circuit. Carlson, who entered as a wildcard for Canada, will be looking to follow up on a stellar performance when she lines up at the season finale in Polignano a Mare, Italy.
Carlson finished a season-best third at a tour stop in Italy last weekend and is third in overall points among fellow wildcard-listed women competitors. Carlson has steadily been improving, moving up the top 10 in her three previous meets before scoring a spot on the podium. She scored a 102.60 on her final jump.
Raised in Thunder Bay and a graduate of the local Thunder Bay Diving Club, Carlson was a decorated diver at many levels, including a seven-time national junior champion, a two-time Junior Pan-Amercian champion (2013 and 2015) and a three-time NCAA All-American at Florida State University. As a Seminole, Carlson won seven Atlantic College Conference medals while winning the league MVP award three times.
Cliff diving is on another level — literally — from the diving you see at the Olympics. Considered an extreme sport, heights of jumps are in the 26-metre range into live, natural bodies of water. That’s more than double the 10-metre dive indoors and above the 20-metre mark in indoor high diving. Divers always land feet first as opposed to the head-first method of the platform and springboard
Carlson said she preferred high diving as she could avoid landing head first due to continued wrist problems.
Former U.S. Olympic diving star Greg Louganis is the director of the cliff diving series.
You can catch Carlson and the rest of Team Canada leap into the Adriatic Sea on Sunday morning. The competition will be broadcast live on the Red Bull Cliff Diving’s official YouTube channel starting at 8 a.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The Thunder Bay high school football season makes its return tonight with two games at Fort William Stadium. The Hammarskjold Vikings face the St. Ignatius Falcons at 5 p.m., followed by the Westgate Tigers meeting the St. Patrick Saints.
The league was last active in November 2019 when Westgate won the city title. The entire 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are only four teams in the league that will play four games each. The semifinals are set for Oct. 29, with the final on Nov. 6.
The Thunder Bay Minor Football Association is two weeks into its regular season. Week 3 will be held Saturday at the stadium.
Meanwhile, the other four fall high school sports are in full swing with golf starting two weeks ago and cross-country running, volleyball and basketball starting this week.
Kamview Nordic Centre will host the second of four city races on Sept. 29, culminating with the Northwestern Ontario championships on Oct. 20.
The top finishers from that event will qualify for OFSAA in Oshawa on Nov. 6.
NEW NEIGHBOURS FOR CHILL: The Thunder Bay Chill can add a business trip to Minneapolis in the near future.
On Thursday, the USL League Two announced the soccer arrival of Minneapolis City SC to its Heartland Division for the 2022 season.
The Chill are mainstays of the division and the loop formally known as the Premier Development League, but they haven’t played in the league since 2019 due to the border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thunder Bay is expected to rejoin the USL League Two ranks this spring.
Other teams in the Heartland Division are Des Moines, FC Manitoba, Kaw Valley, Green Bay and St. Louis.
Minneapolis City SC started out as a locally-based, non-profit program in 2015 as an avenue for homegrown players and coaches to improve.
