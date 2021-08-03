Two newcomers to the Strathcona Invitational final put on an exciting show.
With playoff holes looming, Conor Carr played a difficult lie on the 18th hole but managed to putt within inches with his third shot. Jeff Hunter struggled with his putter at just the wrong time. Tied for long stretches throughout match play, Hunter short-putted on 18 opening the door for Carr to capture his first Strathcona championship.
Both players were playing in the regular division finale for the first time.
“Kind of in disbelief right now,” said Carr. “I grew up playing in this event. Always been a dream of mine to come to Strathcona and win the Invitational.”
Both Carr and Hunter shot 75s in the qualifying round. Hunter defeated Steve Gibson, defending champion Robert Cumming and 2019 finalist Scott Wilke in the single elimination match play draw to punch his ticket to the big stage of this event which was making a return after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carr defeated Jordan Potter, Ryan Untinen and Randy Boudreau to get there.
“We played five rounds this week, close to 90 holes,” said Carr. “There were some mental slip-ups towards the end. I forgive myself a little bit on the back nine there. It was still good enough to get the job done. Jeff’s a remarkable player. His ball striking is incredible. It’s too bad the way it finished. Jeff put on a great display all day. He just as easily could have been right here.”
Hunter came close to pushing the round into a playoff scenario.
“I didn’t really putt well all day,” said Hunter, who seemed to have the advantage on many holes only to see his putting game falter. “I guess I kind of deserved (my fate). Hats off to Conor. Conor played great. We both played solid today. Conor made the shots at the end. Today was fun. Good comfortable pairing. Conor and I have played together a fair bit. We both felt good out there. There were no freebies out there. Disappointing finish. I’d like to be playing another hole right now, but what can you do.”
Carr birdied the first hole. Hunter’s par and Carr’s bogey on hole five tied it up. On hole nine Carr put himself behind a tree, failed to gain any yardage with shot two, hit the green with shot three and sank a lengthy putt to par the hole. Hunter shot a five.
Carr acknowledged the importance of the hole.
“I felt the turning point of the round for me was hole number nine,” he said. “When I was really out of the hole I ended up getting up and down for par from about 150 to 140 yards. I hit my drive to the left, just pushed, and it took a big bounce. I tried hitting a low-cut four iron through the trees — a one in 10 shot. Hit the tree, bounced into the fairway thankfully. I actually kind of chunk-hooked my pitching wedge and got lucky. It bounced up to like ten feet and I was able to roll in the putt.”
Hunter took the lead on No. 10, Carr tied it up on No. 13, took the lead on No. 16, only to see Hunter tie it back up on 17. No one ever enjoyed a two-stroke lead.
On 18, Carr nearly drove the green. His iron shot got him to the back of the green. Despite having better position, Hunter rolled his putts short. A key miss by him at the end sealed the deal.
“Then the back nine was smooth. Just kept it in play,” offered Carr. “Hung in there to the end. . . . Off the tee with my three iron and driver I played the same ball every hole this week. And my putting inside 12 feet I’d say is what got me here today.
“I’ve been hanging in all week. I didn’t have my ‘A’ game by any means. Kept reminding myself to just keep grinding out pars, stay in it, keep the ball in play. And that was the game plan.”
Carr and 2021 District Open winner Jeremy Kirk will team up to defend their Fort William Country Club Invitational championship next weekend.
In the other top divisions, Hank Wilke successfully defended his senior championship by defeating Rich Ciponi in the final, while Ryan Untinen upended Rob Kruse to retain the super senior crown.
John Valley edged Glen Fossum to claim the masters division championship.
