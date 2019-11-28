The Thunder Bay Border Cats have announced their first signees of the 2020 Northwoods League baseball season.
Joining the club will be outfielder Jeffrey Elkins, catcher Parker Rowland, infielder Owen Jansen and pitcher Lukas Barry.
Jansen and Barry are from Canada. Jansen hails from Oakville, but is currently a junior at St. Leo University in Florida. He is also a graduate of the Ontario Blue Jays program where he played for current Cats manager Mike Steed.
Barry, a right hander from Mississauga, Ont., also got his first competitive start with the Blue Jays before moving on to Saint Louis University.
Elkins is entering his sophomore season at Louisiana’s Northwestern State University, where he batted .284 in 52 games last season with three home runs, 16 doubles and 32 RBI.
Rowland is a freshman at Arkansas State University and hails from Owasso, OK. The six-foot-three, 185 pound backstop will also provide offensive flexibility behind the plate has a switch hitter.
The Border Cats open the 2020 regular season at Port Arthur Stadium on May 26 against the Eau Claire Express.
