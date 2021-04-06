Capping off her Swedish Women’s Hockey League in style last week
resulted in winning a championship for Michela Cava.
The 27-year-old Thunder Bay product helped led Luleå to the title in
the 10-team SWHL as her club rolled to the crown, needing just nine
playoff games in total to hoist the trophy.
Cava began with a goal and an assist in a two-game sweep of AIK in
quarterfinal play, then added a trio of tallies and a helper as Luleå
took a best-of-five versus Djurgardens in four games.
Taking on her former club and second-seeded Brynas in the final, she
tacked on four more points, to give her 10 in total in the postseason
as her side posted a three-game sweep to win it all.
Not totally unexpected, Luleå were an impressive 32-1-1-2 in regular
season play, with Cava pacing the team offensively with 67 points on 29
goals and 38 assists.
Her numbers placed her third overall in league scoring and she was tops
in plus-minus with a notable plus-59 ratio.
