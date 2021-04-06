Starring in Sweden

Michela Cava of Thunder Bay had 10 points in nine playoff games to lead

Luleå to the Swedish Women’s Hockey League postseason crown. In four

seasons in Sweden, Cava collected 230 points in 144 contests.

 Photo courtesy of Luleå Hockey

Capping off her Swedish Women’s Hockey League in style last week

resulted in winning a championship for Michela Cava.

The 27-year-old Thunder Bay product helped led Luleå to the title in

the 10-team SWHL as her club rolled to the crown, needing just nine

playoff games in total to hoist the trophy.

Cava began with a goal and an assist in a two-game sweep of AIK in

quarterfinal play, then added a trio of tallies and a helper as Luleå

took a best-of-five versus Djurgardens in four games.

Taking on her former club and second-seeded Brynas in the final, she

tacked on four more points, to give her 10 in total in the postseason

as her side posted a three-game sweep to win it all.

Not totally unexpected, Luleå were an impressive 32-1-1-2 in regular

season play, with Cava pacing the team offensively with 67 points on 29

goals and 38 assists.

Her numbers placed her third overall in league scoring and she was tops

in plus-minus with a notable plus-59 ratio.

