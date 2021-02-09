Playing at close to a two point-per-game pace has seen Michela Cava help put her club in top spot in the 10-team Swedish Women’s Hockey League.
The talented Thunder Bay forward is skating for Lulea, who leads the SDHL with an impressive 31-1-1-2 overall record.
Cava sits second in league scoring overall having tallied 28 times while helping set-up 37 others for 65 points.
Even more impressive for the former Thunder Bay Queens standout is she has registered at least one point in all 35 regular season contests her squad has played to date.
Along with Cava’s stellar 35-game point streak, Lulea is also currently riding a run that has seen them rack up 19 consecutive victories, heading into their next game, which is presently scheduled for Feb. 17 against Cava’s former club, MODO.
Cava also boasts six game-winning goals, which is just one off the SWHL lead in that department.
Now in her fourth campaign competing in Sweden, the highly skilled forward has 228 points to her credit, in 142 games, including 102 markers.
Meanwhile, another alumna of the local Queens rep program, Kaitlyn Tougas, is in her first season in the Russian Women’s Hockey League.
As a member of the KRS Vanke Rays, who are based in China, Tougas has a dozen points in 16 games, having scored three times and assisting on nine others.
Tougas’ efforts have aided in the Vanke Rays holding down second place in the eight-team RWHL.
COACHING ENERGY: Continuing his first year as a head coach in Europe, Lakehead product Jason Jaspers has his Esbjerg Energy side sitting comfortably in second spot in the nine-club Metal Ligaen, the top pro loop in Denmark.
His squad boasts a 28-6-6 mark through their first 40 games and are just three points out of a share of first.
Jaspers played nearly 20 seasons professionally in both Germany and in North America, amassing 624 points in his time on the ice.
NHL NOTES: Marc Staal notched his first goal for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers Sunday afternoon. It was his initial marker of his 14-year NHL career that wasn’t scored as a member of the New York Rangers.
Staal recently surpassed the 900-game mark in his lengthy tenure in the league. Sitting with 905 contests to his credit, he is now just 20 games away from establishing the mark for most contests played by a Thunder Bay defenceman.
Lee Fogolin currently holds this record with 924.
Hockey Hall of Fame member Chris Pronger has the most among blueliners from northwestern Ontario at 1,167.
Also of note, of the 2,355 defencemen to take to the ice in NHL history, only 163 of them, including Staal, have skated in 900 or more outings.
Staal also appeared a combined 999 regular season and playoff games with the Rangers before being dealt to the Red Wings in the off-season and with three points so far with Detroit, he now sits nine shy of 200 in his time in the NHL.
Meanwhile, his brother, Jordan Staal, had a season-high three points Sunday in a Carolina Hurricanes road triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
That’s the most he’s had in a single game since back on Feb. 26, 2019 when he also had three in a Hurricanes home contest against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Carolina captain is also just 32 games away from 1,000 in his NHL career.
In Staal’s first 968 NHL outings, he has scored 227 times and helped set up 319 more for 546 points.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
