What a week it has been with the Fort William Gardens welcoming our nation’s top women’s curlers to the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with Krista McCarville, Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts representing Northern Ontario with pride.
I have had the honour to serve as a vice-chair for the event along with John Cameron, Rick Lang and Kent Maarup. While things did not turn out as we had envisioned when we began the bidding process back in 2019, one thing has remained constant: The desire on behalf of our host committee, and all of our partners, to make the 2022 Scotties the best that they can be.
I have learned a great deal through all of these challenges, including the resilient nature of our core group of volunteers who were able to adapt to the challenges and be creative in their thinking. I must also give a special shout out to Curling Canada event managers Marcy Hrechkosy and Maddie Kelly who guided us through the stormy waters.
One of the ways that we had to change our plans at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame due to COVID-19 restrictions was that the exhibit we were planning to host in January celebrating women’s curling had to be cancelled.
We were hoping to host a public reception to reunite the members of the Heather Houston rink with the Scotties trophy that they won back to back in 1988 and 1989. Although we were not able to invite the public to celebrate with them, we did invite some members of the media who captured the special moment.
Another example of being creative was the way we were able to provide our Future Stars participants with a bit of the experience we had planned for them. We did a curbside pick-up of their team jackets which also included the chance for them to have their picture taken with Houston and the Scotties trophy.
Although they couldn’t meet their designated teams in person, they met them online via video call With the Future Stars and registered volunteers now having the chance to attend games on championship weekend, the youth will also get to experience some live curling action.
Hopefully the experience will inspire some of them to try to participate in a national curling event themselves one day. If any of them do, they will be following in the footsteps of some pretty amazing curlers who have gone before them.
Unlike the men’s national curling championships, which have had a Northern Ontario representative since its inception in 1927, it was not until 2015 that female curlers from our region were provided that opportunity.
Between 1961 and 2014 in order for our local women curlers to advance to the national level they had to beat out teams from all across the province.
The first skip from our region, and the first from Northern Ontario, to win the provincial crown, was Kenora’s June Shaw, who skipped Ontario rinks in 1966, 1967 and 1969.
Those 1969 championships were held at the Fort William Curling Club and Shaw’s rink of Shirley Wiebe, Faye Devins and Dorothy (Dot) Holmgren just missed out on the title with a close 6-5, 10th end loss to Saskatchewan, a rink skipped by Joyce McKee of Saskatoon.
In 1968 it was Dryden’s Peggy Wherrett rink of Shirley Lake, Doreen McKay and Audrey Tew that wore the colours of Ontario at the nationals championships held that year in Winnipeg.
The first women’s team from the newly named city of Thunder Bay to curl in a national women’s championship was the Helen Sillman rink from the Thunder Bay Country Club that included Norma Knudson as third and a front end of Marilyn Walker and Elaine Tetley.
Their first trip to the national championships took them to St. John’s Newfoundland where their record of 5-4 saw them tied for second place, just missing out on a spot in the finals. The following year they swept the Ontario Ladies playdowns with a perfect 5-0 record to earn them a second trip to the nationals.
In 1983 our first representatives to participate in the event under the Scott Tournament of Hearts banner was the Anne Provo rink from the Fort William Curling Club that saw Lorraine Lang make her first of what would be many appearances, and front-end players Marlene Delorenzi and Valerie Adams.
A few years later Lang would join forces with skip Heather Houston, second Diane Adams and lead Tracy Kennedy and go on to make history by claiming back to back Canadian titles in 1988 and 1989 and the World title in 1989. The Houston rink made another appearance at the Scott Tournament of Hearts in 1991 with Diane (Pushkar) Hogue taking over as lead.
In 1992 it was the Port Arthur Curling Club’s turn to represent Ontario at the national championships with Kim Clark skipping her rink of Tracy Kennedy, Patty Wilson and Peggy Barrette.
Since 2006 it has been Thunder Bay’s Krista (nee Scharf) McCarville that has dominated the history books with the most amount of appearances at a women’s national curling championship by a Thunder Bay skip, with 2022 marking her ninth trip in that role.
Over the years, in addition to her current rink, she has had a variety of different foursomes with her at the nationals made up of players such as Tara George, Tiffany Stubbings, Lorraine Lang, Kari (MacLean) Lavoie and Jen Gates.
While the hosting of the 2022 Scotties in Thunder Bay may not have unfolded the way we had originally planned, I like to think of it as a dress rehearsal for a future event.
Before I sign off I wanted to acknowledge the recent passing of Bill Hodgson Jr., who was a part of curling history as the second on the 1975 Bill Tetley Rink that won our region’s first ever Brier title. We extend our condolences to his family and friends.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
