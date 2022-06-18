It wasn’t pretty, but late goals in the 84th minute and extra time gave the Thunder Bay Chill a 3-1 win over Minneapolis City SC to the delight of 420 fans at Tbaytel Field at Chapples Park.
Andrea De Vincenzi potted the game winner from in close, and Osita Obiekwe scored in extra time to give the Chill three points as they chase down a playoff spot in the Deep North Division of USL League Two soccer loop.
“I believe the three points here today at home came on probably our worst performance,” said Chill head coach Gio Petraglia, who saw his team collect their second win in five tries. “I don’t think we performed. We knew it could be a possibility. I asked the boys today in the change room to give everything to get the win, even it was a dirty win. They took me to my word. We did not perform the way we wanted to play. This win was a huge, huge win. It was a must-win game. The win came.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” he added. “We were angry about getting this win.”
The Chill started the game seven points behind second-place Peoria City with three games in hand.
Thunder Bay dominated play early. Diego Martinez had a pair of good chances and Camden Kowalski cleared the cross bar all within the first nine minutes.
Minneapolis had a pair of chances of their own. Camden Kowalski nullified a good scoring chance in the box and a corner kick required a nice save from Chill keeper Alejandro Chavarria to keep it scoreless.
Martinez sniped from three yards outside the box at the 25th minute to open the scoring for Thunder Bay. Minneapolis netminder Martin Sanchez make a sliding save on Sebastian Canales but the rebound found Martinez and he found the open net.
The Chill’s Perez Ruvalcaba banged one off the right post in the 44th minute. Thunder Bay outshot Minneapolis 10-5 in the first half.
Minneapolis started off the second half with an offensive push. Aidan O’Driscoll scored from outside the box on a fairly sharp angle to knot the score at one-all in 49th minute. The shot seemed to push Chavarria into the net.
Sebastian Canales effort in the 77th minute forced Sanchez to make a big hand save. In 84th minute De Vincenzi scored from two yards out give Thunder Bay a 2- 1 lead.
“It was a good game. We tried from the very first minute to score goals take three points,” said De Vincenzi. “At the end we scored the three. . . . We’ll go back home and get ready for next week.”
Minneapolis entered play winless on the season at 0-5-2.
“We’re trying that’s for sure,” said Minneapolis head coach Matt VanBenschoten. “In the first half I’d have like to see us do better in terms of possession. Our goalie came out (on Thunder Bay’s first goal), he makes a good decision. Ball falls right to the attacker and he finishes it.
“Late in the game legs got tired, got caught in transition, made a couple of mistakes and credit to Thunder Bay. They finished their chances,” he added.
The Chill take on St. Croix SC at home on June 24 before heading out for a long road trip.
