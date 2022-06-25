Eduardo D’Avino made a pair of 10-bell saves and Osita Obiekwe scored a pair of goals as Thunder Bay took a 3-1 decision over visiting St. Croix SC in USL League Two men’s soccer action Friday at TbayTel Field on Chapples Park.
Obiekwe leads the Chill with five goals so far as Thunder Bay improved to 3-1-2 overall, including a 2-1-1 four-week stretch at home.
“I’m very happy,” said Obiekwe, who has five goals on the season. “At least we’re taking the three points. That’s very important for us to move up the standings. We had a good first half, but we let them back in. We bounced back to take the three points.”
The Chill sit in third place with 11 points, one behind Peoria City in the Deep North Division with three games in hand. Now, Thunder Bay heads out of town for a key road trip that sees them play four games in a six-day stretch. The fun begins July 1 at Des Moines against their division rival and reigning USL Two champion Menace. The Menace lead the Deep North at 7-0-1.
After the road trip, the regular season will end for the Chill, July 15-16, with two home games against FC Manitoba.
Despite Friday’s win in front of an announced attendance of 495, Thunder Bay coach Giovanni Petraglia says his team needs to tighten things up.
“It is again the same movie that we’ve seen before,” Petraglia said. “I believe we deserved to be up a little higher after the first half. We pay the price to be very young, to be very new. We should be able to deal with these games a little better. But I’m happy for the second half because the guys fought back.
“When we needed to fight we did. Eduardo made a big save to keep us up,” he added. “That’s part of the process. Overall, happy with the performance. Happy with the score. We to have to work on the first half and score more goals.”
The Chill put in a dominant first 44 minutes, coming within three minutes of taking a 2-0 lead into the dressing room. The Chill had corner kicks — one from each side — in the first 70 seconds.
Obiekwe cleared the bar in the seventh minute, and Abraham Rodriguez had a good chance at the 10-minute mark. Alex Pachacek converted a pass from Diego Martinez to open the scoring for Thunder Bay a minute later.
Obiekwe hit the side of the St. Croix net from a tough angle for another good chance.
A St. Croix hand ball resulted in a penalty kick in the 25th minute and the Obiekwe scored his first goal, beating keeper Jack Morris on the right side from 12 yards out for a 2-0 lead.
Pachacek cleared the bar in the 37th minute, and shot wide right in minute 43 as the Chill kept up the pressure.
Kobby Owu beat D’Avino in minute 44 to tighten the score. Obiekwe shot another over the cross bar on a Chill breakaway to close out the first half.
Jackson Fyda fed a pass to Pachacek forcing Morris into a fine save five minutes into the second half. St. Croix had a penalty kick in the 63rd minute just outside the box. D’Avino laid out to make a highlight reel save deflecting the ball wide.
Looking for the equalizer, Telvin Vau, St. Croix’ leading scorer, rapped one off the left post and followed it up a minute later with a low shot that D’Avino deflected wide for his second big save of the game in the 75th minute.
St. Croix had a pair of corner kicks in injury time and came perilously close to tying it before Obiekwe put it away.
“It took us a while to settle in,” said St. Croix head coach Casey Holm, whose team dropped to 2-5-2. “They did a good job pressuring us. We just weren’t composed, didn’t deal with it well. As the game progressed we settled in well. We created our goal and got ourselves back in the game. I thought we created seven, eight, nine good chances at the end there. Couldn’t believe it wouldn’t into the back of the net. Hats off to (D’Avino).”
