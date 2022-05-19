The Thunder Bay Chill are looking forward to hitting the pitch after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Giovanni Petraglia has a USL League Two men’s soccer season in front of him, after a world-wide search for talent in the off-season. The roster has only four returning players. Seventeen players are 22 years of age or younger.
Among the returnees are defender Mattia Rolli, back for a sixth campaign in the Lakehead, and forward Sullivan Silva, a fixture since 2012. Both look to contribute veteran leadership.
Silva is the only active player who has played at Chapples Park. The natural turf field is regarded by Chill executive director Tony Colistro as “truly remarkable” and “about to be considered one of the premier grass fields in the league.” The squad has called the artificial turf at Fort William Stadium home for five years. Chapples will see its first action in nearly six years at Friday’s practice.
Tbaytel Field at Chapples Park is set to host exhibition tilts against the Winnipeg Sons of Italy Lions on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
The USL League Two regular season begins May 28 in Winnipeg against FC Manitoba.
“Returning to Chapples is very exciting. We played at Fort William Stadium for the past five seasons,” said Petraglia. “It was good but it’s not our home. We cannot wait to go there. Friday we’re going to step on the field for the first time. Saturday and Sunday will be our first games. I cannot wait to go there.”
The team is currently practicing or training every day — twice on some days — using St. Patrick facility as an alternate site. The Chill can’t wait for the season to begin.
“Finally, finally. After two years of pandemic we couldn’t wait any longer. So now we’re all eager to get in,” Petraglia said during Tuesday’s practice at the stadium. “We’re looking forward to Saturday finally to start with a good opponent and see how the team will do. Coaches, players, fans, we’re all excited to go.”
A few recruits are still making their way to the city.
“The team is brand new,” said Petraglia. “We have Mattia, the captain, and Sullivan, former MVP. We have two local talents returning, Devan Jorgenson and Alex Pike. That’s it. The rest is new.”
Players from Chile, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Spain, Nigeria, Brazil along with the United States and Canada populate the roster.
“There is lots of flavour on the team. There are still players coming in,” said Petraglia. “We’re about 10 days in. We feel confident we’ll be ready for this weekend. We’ll start to see a real shape to the team. Hopefully we’ll be ready in two weeks when the points begin to matter.”
After the FC Manitoba series, the Chill will four Friday night games at home in June against Des Moines, Peoria, Minnesota and St. Croix.
The Chill has two head coaches in its history. Colistro led the team from 2000 to 2014. After three years as an assistant coach Petraglia took the reins in 2015. The sense of history and continuity is not lost on Petraglia, who says veteran players such as Rolli and Silva are even more valuable.
“It’s one of our youngest teams ever. Having Sullivan and Mattia in the group will help a lot to lift spirits on the field and off the field. They’ll give the new players a sense of what this club is all about, our culture. So having Sullivan and Mattia is very important and fundamental in my point of view in order to go deep into the season. I’m very happy to have both of them playing the season.”
Rolli, 30, feels his role goes beyond defending.
“My role is going to be important of course,” said Rolli, who grew up in Rome. “Lots of young guys. They don’t know the community, they don’t know the season, the league.”
Rolli is ready to go.
“I feel really good to be honest. Grateful to feel that way after two tough years with the pandemic,” he said. “My body is good. It’s responding well to any kind of effort.”
Rolli noted that many teams already have games under their belt
“That’s the tough part of this first part of the season. We have to catch up. There are a lot of teams in our division who are already playing. We have to catch up on that time. That’s why we’re doing double sessions, to get to know each other also. To be a team and create something good together.”
Silva, who turns 34 in July, has already been a fixture in the city, serving as a youth coach during the winter months.
“I always tell people that Thunder Bay became my second home,” Silva said. “I wasn’t expecting to stay that long here. Just getting involved with the community, with the soccer community, all the people that surround you, they become part of my family. That’s one of the reasons why I’m still here.”
Silva’s veteran presence will be a boon with such a young roster.
“I’m used to the league by now,” he said. “One of my jobs is not only on the field but also off the field. Making sure the players understand the intensity of this league, how they need to play in this league. Whatever I can do to help them out.”
The return to the natural turf of Chapples helped Silva decide to come back for what is likely to be his final season.
“It was one of the reasons why I decided to play this season as well. It was part of my plan playing this season. Speaking with coach Giovanni, once you love this game it’s hard to leave it. Just going to Chapples was one of the biggest parts. That’s where I started, that’s where I want to end it.”
Joseph Anthony George Arena (Jag for short) is one of the young guns on the team. A goaltender in local hockey, the 20-year-old centre-midfielder has been playing soccer since he could walk.
“It feels really good to be back in the home town for the Chill after two years of not being able to play for the club, training, but now it feels great to be representing the club again,” said Arena, who trained with the team in the past but this will be his first season seeing game action in the USL season.
“The team feels really good. Guys have gelled together already after the first day,” he said. “Couple players coming in still. Quite a few guys are 20, 21, a few local guys.”
Rolli is hoping for a warm reception from fans, who will finally get a regular dose of their favourite team for the first time since 2019.
“We’re looking forward to the season,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to have the support from the community. It’s really important to us. I know there is a lot of passion for soccer in town so we really want to see people coming out and cheering for us.”
