A productive weekend for both the Thunder Bay Chill and Lakehead Express as the two clubs combined for eight medals at the Golden Boy Soccer Tournament in Winnipeg with four teams making the finals on Monday.
First up were the Express under-9 recreation girls, who unfortunately fell 2-0 to the Winakwa Wolves, but that was followed by the Express under-10 recreation boys who defeated the Garden City Sharks 6-2 to win gold.
Next on the slate were the Chill under-15 girls who took home top honours in the Premier flight by shutting out the Minot Magic 2-0.
The Lakehead Express returned to the field in the under-13 boys Premier II final only to narrowly lose 1-0 to the SC Force, however, the under-12 recreation girls took their final with a 6-1 result over the CYSA Wildcats to complete the Express weekend.
The Chill claimed their second gold of the day as the under-13 girls took the Premier crown recording a 4-1 win over Astra Academy.
On the boys side, the under-13s defeated Bonivital 6-1 for the club’s third title of the day and the under-16s came up short falling 3-0 to the Blue Stars.
Another successful campaign and representation from the city’s talented youth players.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
