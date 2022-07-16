There willl be no suspense tonight for the Thunder Bay Chill.
In a must-win game to keep their USL League Two soccer playoff hopes alive, the Chill came out flat and fell short, dropping a 3-1 decision to FC Manitoba on TBayTel Field at Chapples Park on Friday.
The loss left Thunder Bay (5-3-3) three points back in the Deep North Division playoff race against Peoria City. Even a Peoria loss tonight against Des Moines, and a Thunder Bay win against Manitoba won’t be enough to get the Chill into the playoffs.
The Chill wrap up the regular season tonight in the rematch. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
“This was the worst performance we’ve had in years,” said a despondent Chill head coach Giovanni Petraglia. “We deserved to lose.”
Neither Petraglia or FC Manitoba skipper Victor Mella had praise for the referees.
Both received yellow cards during the match.
“It doesn’t cancel our poor performance. We would have probably lost regardless,” Petraglia said. “Again, it doesn’t change our poor performance. It was one of the worst we ever had.”
In the fourth minute Andrea De Vincenzi sent a shot wide on a promising Chill scoring chance.
Manuel Reyes Delgado opened the scoring for FC Manitoba, picking up a loose ball in the box and firing it past keeper Eduardo D’Avino in the 17th minute. Delgado up the count to 2-0 in the 26th minute with Chill striker Osita Obiekwe laying prone in the FC Manitoba end.
Obiekwe picked up a loose ball in the box and roofed it scored just a minute later to cut the lead in half.
“I was very excited because I was pissed off on that kind of foul because the ref didn’t give me that. I go that goal to wake the team up but unfortunately it was a battle for us (Friday),” said Obiekwe. “I hope we pick it up (tonight).”
Thunder was outshot 8-5 in the first half.
The Chill had a pair of decent chances to start the second half.
Two minutes in, Sebastien Canales passed one just out of Obiekwe’s range. Three minutes later Camden Kowalski gained the zone and passed to Obiekwe, who shot it over the bar.
Ethan Cabral tucked one under the bar in over the outstretched arms of D’Avino 68th minute for a 3-1 lead Manitoba lead.
Edoardo Righetti managed to get a penalty shot from outside the box that Manitoba’s Evan Barker handled with relative ease.
The game attracted 502 fans.
Manitoba garnered its first win of the season against Thunder Bay — and it turned out to be a big one.
“The circumstances of the game made it a tough game,” Mella said through interpreter and goalie coach Rui Menezes. “I thought we played a little bit better than Thunder Bay (Friday).
“It’s a personal objective, it’s a team objective. You always want to win every game you play. We’re not on vacation. We have a job. We want to win.”
