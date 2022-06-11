Two teams in search of points settled for one each as the Thunder Bay
Chill scored in the first minute of extra time in the first half to
tie Peoria City 1-1 in USL 2 soccer action at Tbaytel Field at
Chapples Park on Friday.
There was no scoring the second half, but plenty of chances all around.
A crowd of 575 took in the action.
Thunder Bay had the game’s first scoring chance. Sebastian Canales’
fancy footwork penetrated the zone. Osita Obiekwe took his pass and
rattled a shot off Peoria’s left post — one of his many premium
scoring chances in the game.
A minute later, Daniel Orrego buried one past Eduardo D’Avino from 10
yards out for a 1-0 Peoria lead.
The game stayed that way until Obiekwe’s header late in the first
half tied it up.
“It was a good battle. We did everything we had to do to get three
points today. We did everything we had to do — shooting — but not our
luck to get the three points,” said Obiekwe. “I’m very happy. At
least, we didn’t lose the game.”
“That’s football. The team is good. We’ll never give up. Next game
we’re going to complete the three points.”
The Chill applied the pressure from the 35th minute on. Peoria’s
keeper — Oliwarimidalare Olatunji — made several key stops.
The Chill eventually outshot Peoria 20-12 on the game.
Thunder Bay’s pressure finally paid off in an Obiekwe header from a
few yards out.
“I thought we had a very good first half. It wasn’t fair to be 1-1.
We found a goal at the end,” said Thunder Bay head coach Giovanni
Petraglia. “Second half wasn’t the one we were expecting. We saw that
pattern last week with Des Moines. It wasn’t a tactical decision like
it was last week. We need to keep working in the direction of being
consistent for 98 minutes.
“This is part of the beautiful game we’re playing. We can easily find
excuses but we don’t want to. We want to find solutions for the rest
of the season. This is a team of quality. A team that can go deep
into competition.”
Obiekwe had the best chance in the 66th minute romping in a breakaway
only to be stopped by Olatunji.
Thunder Bay’s D’Avino shut the door the rest of the way, as did
Olatunji.
Peoria record now stands at two wins, three draws and a loss, while
Thunder Bay sits at a win, two draws and a loss.
“Tough game. Thunder Bay is a really good team, well organized,” said
Peoria’s head coach Ruben Resendes. “They’re a team looking for three
points. So are we. You saw two teams tactically good defensively, but
also really going for it as well. I think a 1-1 result in the end is
just given all the circumstances. I thought we had our chances in the
second half.”
The Chill look to grab a win next Friday at 7 p.m. against Deep North
opponent Minneapolis City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.