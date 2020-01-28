A brave performance from the Thunder Bay Chill under-14 girls as they fought there way through to the final four of the 2020 Ontario Indoor Cup in Vaughan, Ont.
After a narrow 3-2 defeat to Erin Mills, the girls came back strong to beat the North Toronto Nitros and Caledon FC both by 3-0 shutouts.
However, the squad came up a little short in the semifinal, falling 3-1 to Dorchester Alliance.
The Chill under-14 boys also travelled to Toronto, posting a record of 1-2, posting a 2-1 victory over the Toronto York Jets, which was not quite enough to reach the knockout stages of the competition.
The Chill senior side has announced a 14-game regular season schedule with the team still participating in the Heartland Division.
Two additional clubs have joined the flight — Chicago FC United and Peoria, Ill. — making an eight-team division who will play each other twice during the regular season.
The Chill will open their campaign at home with a pair of games against FC Manitoba (Formerly WSA Winnipeg) on May 29-30.
The Green Bay Voyageurs will visit Thunder Bay on June 5 before the Chill head out on a three-game road trip starting June 11 in St. Louis.
The club has also announced they will be moving their home games back to Tbaytel Field at Chapples Park, with season tickets available starting Feb. 1.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
