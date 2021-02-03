Rather than waiting on an unknown scenario to unfold, the Thunder Bay Chill took control of their own immediate future and opted out of playing in the 2021 USL League Two soccer season.
The club made the announcement on Tuesday — roughly three months before the season starts. It marks the second-straight season the Chill have cancelled their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety and following proper protocols was at the heart of the move.
“It was important that we had to make this decision so the league can go with their season,” said Chill president Tony Colistro in a phone interview, adding scheduling meets commenced in January. “That was part of the challenge. The league is still going to operate without us. Based on that, we’ve already known we had to make this decision.”
More of the same reasons that knocked out the Chill in 2020 stand this time around. As of now, the Canada-U.S. border is still closed and the Chill is just one of two Canadian-based teams in the eight-squad Heartland Division, making games nearly impossible. Even when social distancing rules were loosening up last summer, the Chill couldn’t allow a full crowd for their home games which kills their only means of revenue.
“For us to plan strategically there’s so many variables. Not just the border issues, but even to get our players here and finding quarantine time,” Colistro said. “We don’t know what our own future here looks like with lockdowns.”
There are 88 teams in the USL League Two, which is comprised of college and university prospects aiming to make the jump to the professional ranks.
FC Manitoba is the other Canadian entry in the division, with six U.S. teams — Des Moines, Chicago, Green Bay, Kaw Valley, St. Louis and Peoria City.
“We absolutely support the Thunder Bay Chill decision,” said USL vice-president Joel Nash said in a news release. “We live in times when it is of paramount importance for some of our clubs to think beyond soccer for the good of their communities, and we look forward to welcoming the Chill back even stronger in 2022.”
Over the years, the Chill has recruited strongly outside of the local pool of talent in Thunder Bay with as many as 10 to 12 players from outside the area. Colistro said it’s important to maintain relationships with scouts and schools in the U.S. in order to resume the flow of players.
“Those are all going to be important factors to visit for 2022. We’ve had a bit of a fracture here. The stream of players we’ve been looking at has been absent. That was our direction. Now we’ll have to revisit it,” he said.
“We could be learning from this pandemic. We might move our recruiting in a different way, depending how things look like in the future. It may be challenging.”
The lost 2020 season should have been celebrated as the Chill’s 20th year of existence. Thunder Bay has been Canada’s most successful story in the USL Two, which was formerly known as the Premier Development League.
The Chill have won seven regular season division crowns since 2000, two league final berths and the 2008 championship. The team was also aiming to return to the refurbished Chapples Park for home games. Poor field conditions had forced the Chill to play at Fort William Stadium in 2019.
“We were very looking forward to moving back to Chapples last year,” Colistro said. “That makes it a little bit difficult. . . . That still give us that incentive. It will just take us one more year than expected.”
Colistro said head coach Giovanni Petraglia will be back for a sixth season in 2022.
The Chill hired Francesco Leuzzi has their new goalkeeping coach last February, but he has yet to work an actual USL game.
However, Leuzzi has played a key role in youth development since the summer. That side of the coin has been a blessing for the Chill program. Colistro said 1,500 youth and adults had been participating in indoor recreation and competitive programs at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre before the most recent shutdown. He’s still hopeful plenty of soccer is on tap in 2021.
“We’ll see what happens next week (with possible lifting of Ontario lockdown),” Colistro said. “Maybe there will be opportunities for competitive youth teams to travel at the end of the summer. There’s always that light at the end of the tunnel.”
