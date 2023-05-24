Friendly encounter

The Thunder Bay Chill’s Sullivan Silva, left, battles with Asher Wood of the Winnipeg Lions on Sunday at Chapples Field.

 Photo by James Mirabelli

Sullivan Silva and Elliot Cutts scored first-half goals and Karim Pare rounded out the attack with a marker in the 55th minute as the Thunder Bay Chill defeated the Lions 3-0 to sweep the two-game exhibition series. On Saturday, Thunder Bay won 6-0 behind two goals each from Mugsy Umar and Hugo Tavares and singles from Jamie Wynne, and Brandon Bermingham.

The Chill open their USL League Two regular season this week with a road game in Winnipeg against FC Manitoba on Saturday.

Thunder Bay’s league home opener is June 2 versus Rochester FC. All home games for the Chill start at 7 p.m. and are at Chapples Field. Other home dates are June 9 and 23, and July 5, 7 and 12.

