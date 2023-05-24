Sullivan Silva and Elliot Cutts scored first-half goals and Karim Pare rounded out the attack with a marker in the 55th minute as the Thunder Bay Chill defeated the Lions 3-0 to sweep the two-game exhibition series. On Saturday, Thunder Bay won 6-0 behind two goals each from Mugsy Umar and Hugo Tavares and singles from Jamie Wynne, and Brandon Bermingham.
The Chill open their USL League Two regular season this week with a road game in Winnipeg against FC Manitoba on Saturday.
Thunder Bay’s league home opener is June 2 versus Rochester FC. All home games for the Chill start at 7 p.m. and are at Chapples Field. Other home dates are June 9 and 23, and July 5, 7 and 12.
