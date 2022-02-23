What an amazing weekend and accomplishment for the Thunder Bay Chill under-16 boys squad who claimed the Ontario indoor soccer championship in Toronto over the weekend.
After going through the group stage undefeated, the Chill faced the favoured Mississauga Prostars in the semifinal. However, a strong team shape and display from the Chill frustrated their opponents and resulted in a 3-1 victory, with Matteo Bosch bagging a brace for the victors.
The championship final was a rematch with Jarvis Scarborough, who had tied 1-1 with the Chill earlier in the competition. Again, another tight fought affair, saw the two teams knotted at 2-2 at the final whistle, meaning penalty kicks. Michael Laukka and Matteo Bosch scored in regulation for Thunder Bay,
Goalkeeper Erik Aegard stopped two shots as the Chill came out on top 5-4.
Congratulations to all the players and head coach Marco Colistro on their achievement. Members of the Ontario champions are: Jack Van Den Oetelaar, Leevi Swearengen, Dylan Stefanato, Prestyn Popovic, Parker Mork, Fenmore Meo, Gerald Marshall, Michael Laukka, Matteo Iossa, Alex Iossa, Matteo Bosch, Caleb Blain and Erik Aegard.
The staff headed by Colistro includes assistant coaches Neal Carlson and Francesco Leuzzi and team manager Richard Bosch.
Not to get lost in the shuffle are the Chill under-13 girls team, who a week earlier had made the final four of their respective Ontario championship event.
Again, an undefeated round robin saw the girls through to the semifinal stage, only to come up a little short at the knockout stage. The Chill’s under-13 boys also travelled but a tough group meant that there was no place in the knockout stage.
———
LOCAL LEAGUE WATCH: Back home, the Thunder Bay women’s indoor soccer gold division resumed competition with a pair of matchups on Monday night.
Mia Bosch scored twice as the Chill edged Vipers 4-3. Aaliyah Hurtig and Jenna Vlotaros were each on target as the Lakehead Express blanked Impact 2-0.
Drita Voca scored a hat trick to lead Confederation College to a convincing 8-1 result over the Tigers in silver league play. Three points were also awarded for Velocity after a 5-1 win over Eclipse. Jenna Agombar and Erin Lovis each scored two goals in the win.
In the bronze flight, Lightning blanked Legends 5-0 and Brooklyn Steudle hit the trick as Daniars put down Cheadle’s 3-0.
On the men’s side, Juventus kept up their winning ways in the first division. They registered a 2-0 win over Franki’s Pizzeria, thanks to strikes from Mattia Rolli and Mike Carpino.
Rainbow stayed in touch with a 3-0 scoreline over Lakehead University. Second-division leaders Qatar had a Tomi Akinyede brace lead the way in a 5-2 result over Roma Bakery. The Chill fell 5-2 to Rush FC.
One goal was enough to give Gladiators the points against Coollake and Michael Carpino had the hat trick as Confederation College shutout Grass Guy FC 4-0.
Retro play saw Croatia spread the wealth as seven different scorers secured a 7-2 win over FC Grande. Dario Leal netted twice as Max Pawne FC defeated Old Boys 3-1.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.