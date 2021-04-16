The Thunder Bay Chill are launching their youth soccer programs in late May and head coach Giovanni Petraglia is happy they are despite restrictions involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For people like me, that’s the reason I’m in town. It’s soccer, that’s my life,” said Petraglia. “Not being able to go on the field for me and my colleagues and the players as well is becoming a huge deal. I’m looking to going back on the field because it’s becoming too heavy. I understand the priorities.”
There may be no Chill games for the USL League Two senior team this year, but the clinics will partially fill the void.
The recreational soccer program begins May 24, and runs for five weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays at the James Street complex. A second program will run in August.
The competitive or reserves program is slated to be held for two weeks indoors in May if COVID-19 restrictions are eased. It’s a three-phase program for competitive, with session two in August and a third spanning August and September.
Next season, the Chill are hoping to have a pandemic-less clean slate with indoor programs at the Tournament Centre, and of course play league games of their own.
“The Tournament Centre was nice,” said Chill technical director Saverio Lento. “It’s nice to be stabilized somewhere and not have to bounce around to every gym in the city. It was good having our home, our own place, where we didn’t have to worry about (scheduling conflicts). Just being on turf was awesome too, not being on gym floors. It couldn’t accommodate us fully, but it definitely helped.”
The Tournament Centre served well the Chill members in November and December until the virus outbreak in Thunder Bay caused it to shut down. Not surprisingly, Lento was disappointed the new indoor soccer-plex came within a “fingernail” of becoming a reality.
“It’s tough swallow it didn’t go through, basically,” he said.
Lento specializes in administrative work, scheduling, planning, travel organizing the fields, marketing, social media and such.
“We’re still pretty happy with what’s going on,” said Lento. “It’s not the worst scenario but it’s not what we’re to being at.
“The planning with the pandemic, all the new protocols in place, you have to have more staff. More stations to sanitize, have a field marshal, and all those things, planning . . . Especially in the red zone where the kids can’t play in games. Keeping the kids motivated yet not play a game is a challenge for us.”
Petraglia and Lento, along with a collection of qualified coaches from the Chill roster and in-town players, are preparing to instruct players in the recreational and competitive side of the game, tailoring their approach according to the skill level of the players.
Registration currently sits at 250 for each group.
The goal is to bring the best out of each kid and have fun doing it, said Petraglia. The coach handles all things soccer in the youth programs, and takes pride in seeing players graduate to a higher calling.
“We’re looking to create opportunities for players in the future, to get a scholarship or become a professional player — to do the best with their soccer careers,” Petraglia said of the competitive group. “We are very demanding, detailed on the competitive side. In a regular year we travel, and we hope actually to travel this year as well. If the situation gets better in August, September, October we will take the opportunity.
“For the recreational players it’s more about having fun, of course,” he added. “We usually have a session of an hour where we teach for 10-15 minutes, some basic foot skills, more individual skills. Passing, controlling, dribbling, very basic skills. We move into the game. We believe the kids in recreational want to have fun right away so we just move into the game and let them play.”
Petraglia and his coaches are always looking to recruit players out of recreational and place them on the competitive side. Ages 7 to 11 yields many prospects.
“We find somebody that has potential, somebody that can actually become a competitive player,” said Petraglia. “We find many, many, many kids in our recreational program and move them over to competitive.”
Kids aged four to 14 comprise the recreational side, whereas ages seven right up to U19 fill the competitive ranks. Going from reserve to Chill is “the hope.”
Occasionally a reserve cracks the main Chill USL roster.
“That’s our goal. We’d like to move more numbers, have a higher percentage of players that move up from our academy and actually play up with the first team,” said Petraglia.
“This is the biggest gratification for us. When one of our players either plays their first game with our USL team or gets a scholarship and plays in university in Canada or the US. Or gets a chance to play in any older group program in the region. For us, it’s mission accomplished. . . . Of course, we’d like the to play with us. That’s the best.”
For more information on the Thunder Bay Chill youth programs, visit www.thunderbaychill.com.
