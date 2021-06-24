Canada has an enviable sports history. It is easy to forget that once upon a time, as recently as the 1960s, we had limited success on the world sports stage.
Occasionally, a downhill skier like Nancy Greene would win world championship and Olympic gold. Or a swimmer like Elaine Tanner (Mighty Mouse as she was dubbed) would elicit hope for Olympic success in the pool. But too often we were collectively disappointed with results, but heartened by the amazing performances of Canadian National Hockey League stars and Canadian Football League legends.
George Chuvalo, however, was another notable exception. Canada had not produced an abundance of world-class boxers before Chuvalo slugged his way on to the scene. He was a five-time Canadian heavyweight boxing champion and faced the legendary Muhammed Ali twice for the world heavyweight championship (going the distance on both occasions).
Chuvalo had the noteworthy distinction of never being knocked down in 93 professional fights, despite facing heavyweight champions of the era such as Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Floyd Patterson. He was ranked No. 3 in the world in 1965.
