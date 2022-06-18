Thunder Bay is home to many extremely skilled billiards players and Selectomatic Pool League has the best of the best.
Our league is made up of all levels of pool players from novice to advanced. We offer our players the opportunity to play Monday to Thursday evenings during the fall/winter months and win a trip to compete in Las Vegas.
Hundreds of our players have played in Las Vegas over the 25-plus years Selectomatic Pool League has existed.
Each year the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) hosts a world championship and last March the event took place at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Thousands of players from Canada, United States, Europe, Australia, Puerto Rico, Bahamas and all points in between registered for singles, scotch doubles and team events and were hungry to compete.
Vince Chambers and Tim Krug of Thunder Bay signed up for the Men’s 8-Ball Singles in the highest level of competition — the Platinum Division. Vince and Tim began the tournament individually knocking off player after player to inevitably meet up to compete against each other in a match. It wasn’t easy getting to this point.
It was a race to five games and Vince came out on top, knocking Tim down to the B-side. Vince continued the tournament playing match after match to remain undefeated on the A-side.
Tim clawed his way along the B-side to once again meet up with Vince in the Finals match. It came down to our Thunder Bay boys competing against each other for the top two spots. What a ride!
Vince won first place taking home $3,500 US in prize money and Tim won second place taking home $2,000 US. Congratulations to a well deserved victory!
Randy and Joanne Cheechoo entered the 8-Ball Scotch Doubles (2-person) silver team event, taking home 3rd place and $800 US. And Nick Bava and Ryan Ewing competed in the 8-Ball scotch Doubles Platinum division, taking home 7/8th place and $600 US.
Next up was the 8-Ball teams event. Thunder Bay’s team, Renegades, decked out in their matching team shirts (supplied by Warrior Supplies) was comprised of Mike Carr, Vince Chambers, Joanne Cheechoo, Randy Cheechoo, Jason Creglia and Tim Krug. They won second place and $2,000 US in the Diamond Division.
Thank you to all our pool players for representing Selectomatic Pool League and our city of Thunder Bay so well in the world of billiards, and showing the competition what we are made of and how much talent we possess.
Keep up the awesome work!
