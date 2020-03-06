The Superior Collegiate Gryphons won their third consecutive Thunder Bay high school nordic skiing championship on Wednesday at Lappe Nordic Centre.
Superior’s team included nearly 50 students with the vast majority being new to the sport of skiing this year. The Gryphons have built a culture of inclusion and personal improvement in their endurance sports teams that has led them to consistent success in running, skiing and biking in recent years.
Aalong with the other high schools, Superior is now working towards the goal of sending a competitive team to OFSAA within the next two years. Thunder Bay schools have not participated at the provincial high school skiing champinships in nearly a decade, but this current group of skiers has shown the potential to win medals at the provincial championships.
Students winning individual races on Wednesday included senior champions Ainsley Carr of Superior and Max Hollman of Hammarskjold. In the junior division, Superior’s Sarah Cullinan edged teammate Brooke Ailey for the girl’s title while Matthew Randall of Hammarskjold crossed the line before silver medalist Johnny Faiers of Superior.
In the Grade 9 races, it was St. Ignatius’ Tihana Vidjen taking the win with Westgate’s Isobel Stewart and Superior’s Anna Turner coming second and third. Superior’s Eagan Symonds took the win in the grade 9 boys race, with La Verendrye’s Edgar Sarazin and Superior’s Cedric Martel rounding out the podium.
