Heads up Thunder Bay, there’s a new sport in town.
The TD TBay T10 Cricket League has a three-team, 12-game schedule on tap, complete with a winner-take-all final match on July 18 at the pitch located in Chapples Park.
Abhiram Giri is the spokesman for the league, and a wicket keeper/batsman in his own right for the Tbay Kombans.
“TD Bank is our official sponsor,” said Giri. “This is our first ever official cricket tournament happening in Thunder Bay.”
The club completed its first round of games last Friday. The Kombans sport a 2-0 record, the Thunderbay Strikers are 1-1 and the Gujarat Lions are 0-2. Edwin Manjooran hit a six on the first ball thrown in league competition, clearing the boundary with a majestic blast. The six runs on a single swing is the maximum that can be scored in a single swing in cricket.
Giri emphasized the standings will likely change.
Leather stitched balls, knee pads, and helmets are used in regular cricket (and gloves for the wicket keeper). The fielders do not use gloves.
“The tournament we’re playing is with a hard tennis ball,” explained Giri, who said it’s actually a weightier version of a tennis ball. The small size of the Chapples Park field dictates a restricted flight ball. The danger of injury is greatly reduced. Giri, stationed behind the wickets during play, is not required to wear any protective equipment.
The city granted the field at Chapples Park — a converted a ball diamond behind the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre — for the inaugural season.
“If we can get another available spot here in Thunder Bay, we could bring in a lot of people in. Only 22 people can play at a time. A 10-over match might take an hour-and-a-half to play. If you have more fields it’ll be easier to accommodate that many more players. We are at the first step,” Giri said.
“Our first step was to play a tournament and spread the word about cricket in Thunder Bay. Eventually we’ll establish popularity around here. I’m pretty sure Thunder Bay would be excited to know more about this game.”
The league has a Facebook and Instagram presence. Results can be viewed at www.cricheroes.com. YouTube has a number of cricket videos available to help neophytes grasp the feel of the game. Better still, just flat out attend.
Games are scheduled for every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the next five weeks. In addition, Sunday matches take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the recreational-level players.
The league grew from 20 to 25 players to over 100 in a short period. The three teams in the league have 16 players each, while 65 players populate the four teams in the Sunday competitions.
The club plays a variation of cricket called T10. There are 10 overs per match, 60 balls per team. A game takes 90 minutes on average. A quick delve on Wikipedia reveals that classic cricket is a five-day event. The original British game has evolved into a more fan friendly affair over the years. The team with most runs wins.
And it’s been around since 1550. It saw an early incarnation in Thunder Bay decades ago.
The club is looking to prove its mettle and join the NOCL (Northern Ontario Cricket League) comprised of teams from Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie. A Thunder Bay all-star team has traveled to London, Sault St. Marie and Winnipeg this year, and has a date in Edmonton later on this summer.
There will be a cricket open house soon, time and date to be announced, and a kids camp will take place in August.
“We have to bring this sport down to all the other players who are interested in playing cricket in Thunder Bay. There is no platform for them to play,” said Giri, 25. “There are a lot of talented people still looking for a chance to play on some teams. We are trying to reach out to a lot of players. Eventually it’s going to be really popular in Thunder Bay, like soccer is now.”
The organization has professionals on hand to train new players and fast track their development.
“We are just at the beginning spot. We have to step up a bit more. Right now we’re looking to get a good start. Eventually, two or three years, we’ll be more popular. We’ll see,” said Giri.
“We expect good news from the city for sure,” he added. “They provided us with these grounds, which helped us a lot. We’ll try to get more fields, accommodate more players, like soccer does.”
If and when the TD Tbay T10 Cricket League does play on an official-sized pitch with a leather stitched ball as hard as a rock, expect to see Abhiram Giri smiling beneath the protective gear the game now demands.
