Performing to reach a personal best, passionate in their fight for a medal, embracing sportsmanship — these special moments are etched in our minds as we remember the athletes of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
The heartwarming event in Thunder Bay that started last Tuesday drew to a close on Saturday, leaving a community inspired by the spirit of the Games.
On Sunday, the Thunder Bay International Airport was filled with teams and visitors heading home.
Brothers Brendon and Adam Vriesendorp left for Moncton, N.B., with fond memories, cherished medals and highly sought-after pins.
Speedskater Brendon Vriesendorp, 24, grabbed silver in the men’s 777-metre and 1000-metre competitions, along with bronze in the 500-metre race.
“My favourite race is the 500 (metres) because I try to go around the corner really fast and try to beat my time,” he explains.
Curler Adam Vriesendorp, 22, skip of Team New Brunswick, was pleased with his gold-medal performance.
“I was on fire, making all my shots,” he said.
“It’s fun having a brother,” said Brendon, describing their relationship as supportive, rather than as a case of sibling rivalry. “I cheer him on.”
The brothers are survivors of cancer, making their journey to the national competitions all the more remarkable.
They look to their sports idols for leadership. For Brendon, who played hockey in his youth, it’s the National Hockey League’s Sidney Crosby for his speed and skill at scoring. Adam likes Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins.
“He’s tough and big,” said Adam Vriesendorp. “I’m trying to be like him.”
Local curler Rachel Warren, a member of Team Ontario Thunder Bay, has a silver medal to add to her gold medal from the provincials last year.
A highlight for her was her role as flag bearer for Team Ontario at the opening ceremony on Feb. 25 at the Fort William Gardens.
“That was very shocking,” said Warren. “That was the first time I ever got picked for that. I was honoured and proud.”
Marcy Barry, assistant coach for the team, shares her insights into the curling experience. At the opening ceremony, she took the oath in English on behalf of all coaches.
“There was a lot of pressure being the home team,” she explains. “You would think it would be an advantage.”
Despite the challenges, the Thunder Bay team shone.
“Both coaches (Tricia Sampson, head coach of Team Ontario Thunder Bay, included) are very proud of how they played throughout the week and dealt with the pressures of being the home team in their home club,” said Barry.
Team Alberta secured gold in another curling match, in honour of their coach Jan Schwonik, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Assistant coach Don Striker stepped in to fill her role and to assist his grandson Jacob and his teammates.
“We had great fun,” said the younger Striker. “We made such great shots.”
Team Sudbury also took gold in another match.
“I wanted to make it to the gold-medal game,” said curler Kenny Beauvais. “It looks like we did everything right.”
