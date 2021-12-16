Thunder Bay’s National Team Development Centre (NTDC) athletes had several podiums and strong performances this weekend at the Eastern Canada Cup races held in Gatineau, Que.
Racing hard in Saturday’s skate sprints on the rain soaked Nakkertok ski trails, all the NTDC athletes made it into the event quarterfinals. Julian Smith eventually took the gold, Pierre Grall-Johnson the bronze and Guillaume Pelchat nabbed fourth place in the senior men’s competition.
On the senior women’s side, Shaylynn Loewen surged back after getting tangled up in the finals to claim silver.
In Sunday’s races, a classic interval start event held under sunny skies, Smith and Grall-Johnson traded the lead back and forth in the senior men’s category, with Smith eventually claiming gold for the second day in a row and Grall-Johnston moving up one to grab silver.
In the U20 nen’s category, Guillaume Pelchat and Kendyn Mashinter earned silver and bronze, while Max Mahaffy came 14th.
On the women’s side Sunday, Shaylynn Loewen finished just out of the medals in fourth for Senior Women and Sophie Tremblay earned ninth in the U20 category.
In all, more than 500 athletes competed in the two day competition, which was the first major race held in Ontario in over a year and a half.
Thunder Bay also was represented by a number of athletes from Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club, Lakehead University Thunderwolves, and Lappe Nordic Ski Club who put in a number of very strong performances in the event.
— Submitted by Heather Foster
Thunder Bay’s cross-country ski racers made it known that they are some of the top racers in Canada.
In the first major ski race in Eastern Canada since the beginning of the pandemic, over 500 athletes competed at Gatineau’s Nakkertok Nordic Centre for the FIS Eastern Canada Cup Series over the weekend.
Racers were met on the morning of Dec. 11 by warm temperatures and rain for the freestyle sprint qualifier but weather cleared in time for the afternoon head-to-head heats. On the men’s side, Connor McGovern of Big Thunder Nordic skied a strong race to finish fifth in the senior men’s 1.4K skate sprint.
Willem van Duyn, one of Big Thunder’s young up-and-comers crossed the line in 13th in the 1K skate sprint under-16 male category.
Sarah Cullinan of Big Thunder and Brooke Ailey of Lappe Nordic both made it to the finals in the under-18 female sprints, with Ailey securing the silver medal.
On Sunday, the skies cleared and the sun shone for the individual classic races. Big Thunder’s Cullinan and van Duyn again had extremely strong showings with van Duyn reaching the podium with an impressive silver medal in the under-16 male 7.5K classic. Cullinan, racing up a category, secured a bronze medal in the under-18 female 10Kclassic and fourth overall in the open women’s event. Ailey had a strong race finishing fifth in the under-18 female 5K classic.
In the senior men’s race, McGovern of Big Thunder had another excellent race placing fifth in the senior men’s 15K classic race. Max Hollman of Big Thunder Nordic placed an impressive ninth in the under-20 male race.
“It was great to be back on the snow with a big team for some meaningful competition after such a long time away,” said Big Thunder coach Adam Kates. “The athletes skied extremely well with our older athletes leading the charge and showing the gains and growth they have made since we last competed. The vibe on our team was great all weekend with many of the younger athletes getting their first taste of racing at a high level. I was so impressed with how everyone executed and I’m excited for what is to come.”
The Eastern Canada Cup Series continues this weekend in Mont St. Anne, Que., with classic individual races and a mass start skate race.
— Submitted by Alison Hart
