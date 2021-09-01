As the Thunder Bay men’s outdoor soccer season reaches a climax, Jon Czaczkowski ensured a spot for his club, Rainbow, in the Division I playoff final.
Czaczkowski scored twice in each of the two-legged semifinals. Rainbow completed a 6-4 aggregate win over Franki’s Pizzeria and will now face Totti FC who recorded a 3-0 overall victory over Valencia.
On target for the victors were Sullivan Silva, Dan Messei and Mattia Rolli.
In Division II action, the PA Big Dogs edged Eat Local 3-2 over the two encounters, with Eric Trochimchuk netting a brace. They will face Franki’s Pizza Two, who defeated the Chill U18s 3-1 thanks to a pair of strikes from Diego Villanueva.
Other games saw Ecidna FC knock off United in a penalty shootout and Bandits get by United 2-1. Joseph Obiegbunam and Michael Vintimilla each landed on the scoresheet for the winners.
Andrea Mollicola bagged all three goals as the Gladiators defeated Eagles 3-1 in the opening Division III semifinal. They will next meet the Free Agents, who doubled up the Covid Rovers, 4-2.
All the finals are on tap this week, check the Soccer Northwest website for schedules.
On the women’s side, it was another strong week for the Chill in the Gold flight. Hannah Keesic hit the net four times against Impact and Mia Bosch scored twice in a 3-0 result over Mr. Lube.
Mr. Lube also fell 3-0 to Superior HHC with Sabrina Agostino, Alyssa Carpino and Morgan Perozak each among the goal scorers.
In Silver flight play, Allison Farrish and Rileigh Briand each netted twice as Velocity beat Superior 4-1. A Katie Sinclair goal gave Eclipse a 1-0 win over Legends and Emma Korolenko repeated the feat as the visitors also fell 1-0 to Tigers.
Another pair of 1-0 games saw TNT record a pair of narrow victories over Superior and Chill Silver. Jenna Kuzmych and Olivia Czipf were the two game-winning goal scorers, respectively. Yet another 1-0 result saw
Taylor Syrek registered the lone strike as Daniars clipped Eclipse 1-0, while Sarah Black scored twice as the Chill blanked Velocity 4-0.
The Tigers went over Daniars 3-1. Brittney Doerflinger, Merritt Morine and Rileigh Briand were the scorers for the winning team.
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: The Canadian men’s national team hit the World Cup qualification trail this week with a pair of matches against Honduras and El Salvador. . . . Olympic gold medal hero and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe has signed for French giants PSG. . . . Two-time World Cup and Olympic champion Cari Lloyd of the U.S. announced her retirement at the end of the season. . . . Early days in the English Premier League but Tottenham sit atop the standings thanks to a 3-0-0 start. . . . The huge news came out of Manchester last week when United brought Cristiano Ronaldo back on a two-year deal. . . . Ronaldo’s former club Juventus fell 1-0 to Empoli in Italy. . . . The draw for the group stages of the Champions League has taken place with plenty of marquee matches. Group B is labelled the “group of death” with Athletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and AC Milan fighting for the top two spots.
John Rider’s column runs weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him with soccer news at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
