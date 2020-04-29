Exactly 25 years ago, on April 29, 1995, the Thunder Bay Senators hoisted the Colonial Cup, in front of a sold-out throng at a jubilant Fort William Gardens to capture their third Colonial Hockey League crown in four years.
A well-balanced roster built by the legendary Gary Cook, who went on to earn Colonial Hockey League (CoHL) executive of the year laurels, and coached by the equally proficient Bill McDonald, Thunder Bay dropped the Muskegon Fury in six thrilling contests in the finals to take the title.
That squad had it all. Solid netminding, a stalwart defence, along with a solid array of talent at forward, combined with a gritty core that was as tough as they come.
Boasting a league-record 48 wins and 100 points, the Senators earned a second-straight Tarry Cup as CoHL regular season winners.
Led by 70-goal man Jean Blouin and highly skilled forwards Terry Menard and Jason Firth, along with the likes of the robust Bruce Ramsay and gritty captain Todd Howarth, they were among the elite up front in the entire league.
The back-end boasted arguably the top two defencemen in the CoHL in Barry McKinlay and Chris Hynnes, along with the physical Vern Ray, gifted first-year blueliner Mike McCourt and the dependable Don Osborne.
Meanwhile in net, the tandem of rookie of the year Lance Leslie and veteran stopper Pat Szturm were solid all season long.
Despite seeing much of their top-end talent called up to their American Hockey League affiliate in P.E.I., towards the end of the regular season, Cook made sure it was all hands on deck for the postseason run.
Following a first round bye, Thunder Bay deflated the Saginaw Wheels in five outings to take their best-of-seven semifinal series.
Moving on to meet Muskegon in the final, the Fury had in their line-up Wes McCauley, who moved on from there to having officiated over 1,000 games in the National Hockey League.
After splitting the first two meetings at the Gardens, the match-up shifted to Muskegon for the following three contests.
The Fury took Game 3 in overtime, but it was all Thunder Bay from there.
Leslie turned in a superb 37-save, 1-0 shutout, in Game 4 that featured an intense dust up in its waning moments.
More stellar play by the Senators goaltender in 3-1 triumph in the next contest put the locals on the verge of another title, as they headed home for Game 6.
Of note, earlier on April 29, the Thunder Bay Flyers, coached by Larry Wintoneak, defeated the Brampton Capitals on Gardens ice that afternoon to win the Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canadian junior A championship and clinch a berth to the 1995 Centennial Cup in Gloucester, Ont.
The Flyers would advance to the semifinals where they fell 5-3 to the eventual national champion Calgary Canucks.
Buoyed by the boisterous Gardens faithful, the Senators built up a big lead and went on to bounce the Fury 8-4 to end it, backed by playoff MVP Leslie.
Among the other individual honours picked up by members of the club were Blouin, McKinlay and Leslie as first team all-stars.
McKinlay was tabbed the league’s top defender for a second straight year, Menard its top defensive forward and most importantly, this impressive team won yet another championship for the city.
The members of the 1995 Colonial Cup Thunder Bay Senators side included Lance Leslie; Pat Szturm; Llew NcWana; Chris Hynnes; Darren Perkins; Jason Firth; Mike McCourt; Don Osborne; Chris Rowland; Todd Howarth ‘C’; Alain Cote; Steve Parson; Bruce Ramsay ‘A’; Brian Downey; Barry McKinlay ‘A’; Mel Angelstad; Jean Blouin; Vern Ray; Terry Menard.
The front office and staff included: Gary Cook (GM); Bill McDonald (head coach); Dan Bissonnette (assistant coach); Mike Johanson (assistant coach); Gary Linquist Jr. (equipment manager); Al Marantz (athletic trainer); Gary Tabor (massage therapist); Chris Krumpholz (assistant trainer) and Darrell Clarke (assistant trainer).
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. You can contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
