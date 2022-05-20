The Chronicle-Journal sports department is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast: Hear ye, Hear ye, CJ Sports.
Hosted by sports editor Reuben Villagracia, the podcast will cover sports topics in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario as well as national and international headlines.
Here is the link to Episode One: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/49877540
Follow us on Twitter at @cjsports_tb and @CJ_ThunderBay, on Facebook (Chronicle Journal) and visit www.chroniclejournal.com for more updates on the podcast and new episodes.
