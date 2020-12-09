On the bubble

Defending Northern Ontario women's curling champion Krista McCarville and her rinkmates have to decide this week if they will take the automatic berth given to them for the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Krista McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and

Sarah Potts have a tough decision to make in the coming weeks.

The Northern Ontario Curling Association voted on Thursday that due to

the pandemic there will be no provincial playdowns this curling season

marking the first time this has happened since 1927 when Northern

Ontario became a member of the Canadian Curling Association, now

Curling Canada.

McCarville’s difficult decision is whether to accept a direct berth to

the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts planned for the bubble scenario

in Calgary in late February.

The NOCA board voted that last year’s provincial champions will be

given the first option to represent Northern Ontario at national

championships for the proposed competition bubble at the Calgary

Ollympic Park complex announced by Curling Canada last week.

The Calgary bubble will feature six events — the Scotties, the Brier,

Canadian mixed doubles, the world men’s championships and two Grand

Slam events — to be played in back-to-back weeks for television

broadcasts with no fans.

Brad Jacobs and his Sault Ste. Marie rink have accepted the invite for

the Tim Horton’s Brier, while Thunder Bay’s Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem

Won from the Port Arthur Curling Club have agreed they will represent

Northern Ontario in mixed doubles.

Both are the reigning provincial champions as is the McCarville crew

for the Scotties.

McCarville’s foursome — representing the Fort William Curling Club — is

deliberating their national invite due to travel restrictions to

quarantine and the impacts that the quarantine requirements will have

on their family and work commitments.

McCarville, and her second Sippala, work in the education and health

fields respectively and will require support from their employers for

the time off to quarantine, which could be close to month.

However, the bigger concern for McCarville, Sippala and Potts is

whether they want to be away from their young families for that length

of time and potentially put them at risk.

