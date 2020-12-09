Krista McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and
Sarah Potts have a tough decision to make in the coming weeks.
The Northern Ontario Curling Association voted on Thursday that due to
the pandemic there will be no provincial playdowns this curling season
marking the first time this has happened since 1927 when Northern
Ontario became a member of the Canadian Curling Association, now
Curling Canada.
McCarville’s difficult decision is whether to accept a direct berth to
the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts planned for the bubble scenario
in Calgary in late February.
The NOCA board voted that last year’s provincial champions will be
given the first option to represent Northern Ontario at national
championships for the proposed competition bubble at the Calgary
Ollympic Park complex announced by Curling Canada last week.
The Calgary bubble will feature six events — the Scotties, the Brier,
Canadian mixed doubles, the world men’s championships and two Grand
Slam events — to be played in back-to-back weeks for television
broadcasts with no fans.
Brad Jacobs and his Sault Ste. Marie rink have accepted the invite for
the Tim Horton’s Brier, while Thunder Bay’s Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem
Won from the Port Arthur Curling Club have agreed they will represent
Northern Ontario in mixed doubles.
Both are the reigning provincial champions as is the McCarville crew
for the Scotties.
McCarville’s foursome — representing the Fort William Curling Club — is
deliberating their national invite due to travel restrictions to
quarantine and the impacts that the quarantine requirements will have
on their family and work commitments.
McCarville, and her second Sippala, work in the education and health
fields respectively and will require support from their employers for
the time off to quarantine, which could be close to month.
However, the bigger concern for McCarville, Sippala and Potts is
whether they want to be away from their young families for that length
of time and potentially put them at risk.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.