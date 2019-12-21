Sometimes there are too many chefs in the pot, as the adage goes. But when it comes to the Unleashed Boxing Club, the more coaches, the merrier.
The local club, which opened its doors on Nov. 25, has a stellar team of mentors, poised to train both recreational and competitive boxers, from 10 years old and upwards.
Located in the basement of Unleashed Fighting Fitness and 24/7 GRIT Fitness on Waterloo near the DaVinci Centre, the facility has a ring, several bags, and other equipment, laying in wait for fists to take action.
Under the tutelage of head coach and director, Tony Pimentel, participants learn the basics of the sport, with a focus on technique. From 1987 to 2005, he was head coach at the Thunder Bay Amateur Boxing Club that operated at a few different locations before it closed down.
During that time, he helped produce at least 15 Canadian champions and some world-class athletes, like Olympian Trevor Stewardson and world champions Kathy Williams and Katie Burton.
“I want to build up some boxers out of this area again,” says Pimentel, who holds his Level 5 coaching distinction under the National Coaching Certification Program.
He was on the national team coaching staff from 1990 to 2004.
Talented former competitive boxers Frank Tropea, Trevor Phillips, Corey Hayward and Allan Sutherland round out the coaching team.
“It’s very rare you have high-quality coaches all in one place with that kind of experience,” says Pimentel. “Everyone there is a volunteer (himself included).”
It’s a non-profit endeavour, where participants must register with Boxing Ontario that accepts boxers no younger than 10 years old.
Bolstered by a vision of cooperation amongst local boxing clubs, Pimentel says he is looking forward to being an organizer of club shows and competitions to promote the sport.
“I plan to run a club show in March,” he says.
A former boxer, Pimentel could attest to the benefits of his passion.
“Lots of it is really discipline,” he explains. “It’s healthy. It’s good for weight loss and better conditioning. It’s self-motivating. It challenges you and teaches you self-respect and respect for others.”
Jack Murphy, owner of Unleashed Fighting Fitness, 24/7 GRIT Fitness and the Unleashed Boxing Club, reflects on the boxing program with pride.
“It’s unbelievable how invaluable it is, especially with the coaching staff we have,” Murphy says. “We supply everything they need — the facility, the different equipment. As we venture further, into competition, the athletes will wear team sponsorship.”
“We’re trying to bring in kids who can’t afford gym prices,” adds Pimentel.
Tropea remembers the days when he trained at the Thunder Bay Amateur Boxing Club. He went on to become a champion boxer and kickboxer. He decided to volunteer his time as a coach to share his expertise with youth.
“I just wanted to give back to the sport,” Tropea explains, adding that he would like to help young boxers have a chance to have their dreams fulfilled while putting Thunder Bay back on the map for boxing achievements.
Phillips has the unique opportunity to work with his teenage son, Jacob, at the club. Also a former TBABC standout, he attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich., on a boxing scholarship and ended up coaching there.
Former club teammates, Hayward and Sutherland, also contribute their coaching talents to the Unleashed Boxing Club.
While Hayward boxed both nationally and internationally as a teenager, Sutherland, a welterweight during his competitive years, took bronze at a provincial championship.
“It’s not an easy sport,” cautions Hayward. “It takes a lot of discipline — a lot of toughness. You don’t play boxing — you’ve got to want it.”
Hayward took up coaching because he still has a passion for the sport and likes to see people succeed.
Joining Pimentel, his mentor, is a special experience.
“Tony is an exceptional coach,” Hayward says. “He’s in the top five in Canada — no doubt about it. He definitely knows how to put people on a world-class platform.”
Twenty-year-old Daylen Godick would like to further himself in competition.
“It’s awesome,” he says. “There are tons of good coaches and tons of knowledge. It’s a great facility.”
Samuel Krawczuk, 19, started boxing as an appealing way to keep in shape.
“I needed to find a good exercise,” he says. “I don’t like going to the gym. It’s too boring. I don’t like lifting weights by myself, so boxing is a more fun alternative to weightlifting as exercise.”
Whether you’re a recreational or competitive boxer, coaches at the Unleashed Boxing Club promise you a workout that will keep you in shape and will lift your spirits, especially during the holiday season.
For more information about the club, contact Pimentel at jabuppercut@yahoo.ca.
