Rick Lang and Al Hackner are both heading out-of-town on coaching assignments this weekend. Lang is headed to Alberta and Hackner to Saskatchewan.
There is good chance you will see Lang on the national broadcast of the Home Hardware Canada Cup on TSN. Lang is in Leduc, Alta., for the elite event that starts today as a coach with Brad Jacobs’ rink.
The Sault Ste. Marie crew are the defending men’s champions at this major money spiel that is a qualifier for the Olympic Trials. Jacobs won this event last year in Estevan, Sask., in what was their first outing with Marc Kennedy.
Meanwhile Hackner heads to Saskatoon for what will be his first of two World Curling Tour spiels, coaching the Glenn Muirhead rink from Scotland. Hackner will stay in Saskatchewan with Team Muirhead slated to play a second event in Wadena next weekend.
The 64-year old Thunder Bay curling legend reunites with the Scottish lads from Perth. The team is made up of brothers Muirhead, Kyle Smith, Thomas Muirhead and Cameron Smith.
The Muirhead team have developed a bond with Hackner, the former two time world champion. Muirhead, the third-ranked rink in Scotland, had a successful run under Hackner’s guidance, winning one event and while finishing second at two others last year.
“This team has great potential to move up the ranks and become a top ten team on the world rankings,” said Hackner, who has two Olympic coaching stints with USA curling. “I feel I can help them get there.”
Team Muirhead recruited Hackner to coach them after a social meeting at the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge held in Thunder Bay last November.
In their first spiel together a week later in Penticton, B.C., Muirhead went undefeated to win the $19,000 first place purse at 24-team World Curling Tour event.
Hackner then made two trips to Scotland where Muirhead lost the final of the Perth Masters to Bruce Mouat. A month later at the Scottish Nationals Muirhead again had to settle for second to Mouat.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: Dylan Johnston is back skipping a team in the TBayTel Major League of Curling this season after a four-year absence. However, in those four years, Johnston has spared in the championship playoffs and contributed three times to the teams winning the major league title. Winning this year with his own team would mark four in a row.
Johnston and his rink of Chris Briand, Oye Sem Won-Briand and Kurtis Byrd is one of four teams tied for first place entering draw eight of local competitive league tonight at the Port Arthur Curling Club. The other skips at the top include Mike McCarville, Al Hackner and Ben Mikkelsen.
Johnston is out to add to his 6-1 record when they take on Gary Weiss in late draw action. This will be a test for Johnston who will be without his third Briand who is away in Leduc as part of the Mikkelsen rink playing for the Canadian title for club curlers.
Weiss is tied for fifth place with Ron Rosengren at 4-3.
Rosengren and his senior squad of Gary Maunula, Ken Sundell and Dave Scholz shoot for a fifth straight win after starting the season 0-3. Rosengren draws Matt Duzier, who has one win in seven starts.
As for the other front-runners in games tonight, McCarville takes on the struggling Scott Henderson, who winless in six games, Hackner is matched against the Liane Fossum rink at 2-5, while Mikkelsen will have a group of spares playing with Carter Morash for their game with the 1-6 Jonathon Vellinga foursome.
In other games, the Frank Morissette rink (5-2) look to rebound from a loss last week as they battle Trevor Bonot (4-3).
Bryan Burgess hopes to snap his winless season when his team meets Krista McCarville. McCarville is still in the hunt for a top-seven finish at 3-4.
GREY CUP WINNERS: Brennan Wark, Jordan Potts, Dylan Johnston, Kurtis Jung teamed up win the Grey Cup Bonspiel held this past weekend at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Winning this spiel with it’s long running history is one local curlers circle on the calendar.
Wark, Potts, Johnston and Jung defeated perennial spiel contenders, Ben Grant and his PACC rink of Steve Fontaine, Mark Kozyra and Blade Miller.
The B event went to another experienced PACC squad as Denis Malette, Mike Pozihun, Tim Pozihun and Dan Evans beat the young squad of Hudson Morash, Tiana Gaudry, Colin Harding and David Visintin.
Matt Duizer rink of Brayden Sinclair, Jackson Dubinsky and Adam Wiersema, who play in the major preparing for the under-18 playdowns, won the C event. Duzier beat the team of Wim Smits, Lisa Booker, Corey Schick and Adriana Filice in the final.
The rink of Jim Boyd, Hannu Juurakko, Eric Boyd and Joe Harding were the winners of the D event. They defeated the foursome of Dave Morris, Dave Wood and Gordie McGowen.
The Grey Cup Bonspiel attracted 46 teams, remaining one of the more popular bonspiel thanks to support of key sponsors Tony & Adams and Maltese Grocery.
The All-star awards for the weekend went to skip Faith Hebert, third Connor Mangoff, second Danielle Kozrya and lead Doug Fox.
YOUTH CHALLENGE: Young curlers will test their skills at a Youth Challenge event this weekend at the Fort William Curling Club. Close to 80 young curlers from all three local curing clubs enrolled in the new Thunder Bay Youth Curling Program will take part in the two-day event.
The event kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with the first local round of Curling Canada’s Hit-Draw-Tap skills competition. This skills test is for those age 13 and under.
Following the Hit-Draw-Tap, the Youth Challenge (sponsored by Boston Pizza and Fort William Curling Club) begins. The event is aimed at giving developing under-15 teams and their coaches the opportunity to experience an officiated event. The teams will play a series of games, with on-ice coaching, on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. When the teams are not on the ice they will be involved in a number of off-ice team building experiences.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Fort William Curling Club still has spots available for their Rookie League that runs Sunday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $125 and is open to players who graduated from Adult Learn to Curl or want more curling time or to try a new position. Contact curlfwcc@gmail.com for more information.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.