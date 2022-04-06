After a celebrated career, longtime Lakehead University Thunderwolves
wrestling head coach Francis Clayton announced his retirement on
Tuesday.
Shortly after becoming the 1981 Canadian university men’s wrestling
champion for Lakehead, he took on the role as Lakehead wrestling’s
head coach in 1985.
“After two stints of coaching the Lakehead Wrestling program, 1985 to
2005 and then 2014 to today, I am officially retiring from coaching,”
said Clayton in a news release. “It has had its ups and downs, mostly
ups. Winning the (Ontario University Athletics) first women’s
championship, with over 85 OUA all-stars, 30-plus USports all-stars
and over 20 wrestlers that have represented Canada at a World, Pan
American, International or Commonwealth Championship at the senior,
university or junior levels.”
Even in Clayton’s own words, you are able to tell that his storied
career has spanned multiple generations.
“I wrestled in a tournament hosted by Lakehead University’s Physical
Education Association in 1975, and coached my last practice as a head
coach in 2022,” Clayton joked.
He also “did a lot in between.” Clayton continued in earnest, “I’ve
enjoyed my time with the wrestlers and staff that I have been so very
fortunate to coach and work with.”
Clayton has had many accolades over his coaching career including
being named OUA men’s coach of the year four times and women’s coach
of the year once. Twice Clayton captured the same honour at the
national university level (1994-95, 2001-02), both times for his
success at the helm of the Thunderwolves men’s team.
Clayton was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of
Fame as a builder in 2001 and received the Ontario Amateur Wrestling
Association’s Harry Peace Award in 2004 presented annually to a
person who worked diligently to advance the management and
organization of the Ontario Amateur Wrestling Association.
Clayton was also the runner-up for the 3M National Coaching award in
1993, which spans all athletic disciplines in Canada.
On his home mat, Clayton was honoured as one of Lakehead’s 40
Northern Lights, a tribute to individuals that made significant
contributions to Lakehead University during its first 40 years.
He was also inducted to the Lakehead Athletics Wall of Fame as a
builder and coach of multiple teams throughout his time at Lakehead.
Upon reflecting on his time spent with Clayton, LU athletic director,
Tom Warden said, “Francis Clayton is a wrestling institution. His
name is synonymous with coaching development, but more importantly
respect and fairness.
“And this is his reputation not just at Lakehead University, but
nationally and internationally in the sport of wrestling. I’d like to
wish (Clayton) the best of luck in his retirement and extend well
wishes to his family for this next stage in his life. (Clayton) will
be missed.”
Despite retiring, Clayton looks forward to maintaining his connection
with Lakehead wrestling in the coming years. Lakehead University
Athletics will begin the search for a new wrestling head coach in the
near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.