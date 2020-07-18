Merritt Morine’s excitement was high, her bags were packed when obstacles began appear on her path along her soccer and educational journey.
Joy turned to tears of frustration as barriers threatened to stifle her plans.
An aspiring soccer athlete who has just graduated from Westgate Collegiate this year, Morine received her dream offer of a full scholarship to play soccer for a prestigious California school.
Normal parental fears of their 19-year-old daughter moving to the United States to live alone at a private college were compounded by health concerns over COVID-19, border closures, and the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump banning all international students from studying in the States.
This blow threatened to end the entire plan but Trump changed his mind.
“When he cancelled that I was crying and so upset, but at the time I was also really scared to go, so I didn’t know how to react. . . . I didn’t know what news I wanted to hear,” said Merritt.
The athlete is supposed to leave for her California venture on Aug. 3, but “everything is up in the air.” Everything has been paid for by the host school, Community Christian College, including housing, books and tuition.
“I was super excited at first but then I started to think about it and I got really nervous about going,” says the young athlete. “And then I don’t know what I was going to study so I started stressing over that stuff.”
To add to the stress of relocating their daughter to a different country, COVID-19 fears also cropped up.
“I’m terrified,” said Laura. “As a mom I’m just terrified but where she is staying in a town called Redland, Calif., an hour and a half outside of Los Angeles, which is a lot like Thunder Bay. It’s a small community and they have lower (COVID-19) numbers there which makes me feel safer (for her).”
Laura added, “On the other hand it’s been one of those quandaries; do we let her go, do we not, because if she doesn’t go, will she get another opportunity for a full ride again? It’s one of those things, it’s a one in a million chance to get a full ride.”
Merritt spent her summers travelling in Canada and the U.S. to attend identification camps through Global Image Sports based out of England. The organization looks for serious kids who want to further with their soccer skills, and help to train them.
Soccer experts who watched Merritt perform told Laura to venture out of Thunder Bay.
Merritt attended the camps in Duluth and Winnipeg and was selected to advance to a higher level events. She ended up training in Arizona and Atlanta, Ga., and from there, she trained in England and Italy at top level training facilities. Merritt met California coach Josh Nash in Italy, who invited her to train at his facility. Other offers from schools in San Diego rolled in as well.
Nash is from Community Christian College, a private school with a dynamic and competitive soccer team in California. He read a recent story in The Chronicle-Journal about the Westgate Tigers winning the city’s volleyball title, remembered Merritt and reached out to her with the scholarship offer.
“I want her on my team,” he told Laura. “He called us up and said, ‘Congratulations on winning the city championship, but I have an offer you,’” she laughed. “The Chronicle-Journal newspaper actually helped her.”
Merritt will study a two-year general business program while playing soccer in the National Junior College Conference for the college before being transferred to a university in San Diego where she will continue to play. Merritt will have the opportunity to travel with her team to competitions in Nevada, Arizona and other U.S. destinations.
Meanwhile, Merritt is feeling the gamut of emotions with so many factors that still need to fall into place.
“I feel a little bit of everything,” she said. “I’m both excited and nervous because I don’t know what to expect down there.”
Laura says if Merritt goes, the most important thing is “she is just going to have to learn how to be super safe.”
