On March 16, U Sports issued a three-week moratorium on all in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will likely be extended as social distancing roars on.
With the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team’s early exit from the playoffs in mid-February, it appears head coach Andrew Wilkins got a head start on meeting potential LU players face to face.
The Thunderwolves announced defenceman Colin Van Den Hurk, a Havelock, Ont., native, as their first recruit for 2020-21 on Monday. Van Den Hurk is a veteran of the major junior ranks, having played for the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL and the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders.
Van Den Hurk could be thrown right into the mix as Lakehead’s defence corps will be a young one when training camp opens. Callum Fryer and Patrick Murphy have left the program for graduation.
On paper, junior-to-be Caleb Boman is the lone upperclassman returning unless senior Aaron Wesley-Chisel comes back in search of more playing time. Kyle Auger, Troy Williams and Tyler Jette are coming off solid rookie seasons.
Perhaps any shortcomings from the young nucleus of blueliners will be covered up by goaltender Blake Weyrick. The Santa Monica, Calif., native was a red shirt for the entire 2019-20 season after transferring from Canisius College of the NCAA. I’m sure he’ll be given the ample opportunity to seize the No. 1 starter’s job. It’s not a guarantee as freshman Brock Aiken looked the part of a top goalie down the stretch when senior Nic Renyard was injured. Dougie Newhouse should also be back for his sophomore season.
Thunderwolves goaltending coach Colin Zulianello, who last worked for the Calgary Flames organization before coming home to raise his family and help out LU, has a good problem on his hands with three capable netminders.
While there are plenty of new recruits to be announced this off-season, we all know Lakehead’s one failing over the last decade has been the inability to sign top-flight major junior hockey talent. Scouting, now more than ever, is extremely important as Wilkins’ staff will need to network via video phone calls and other means.
The Thunderwolves went 13-12-3 last season before being swept in the first round by the Ryerson Rams.
Speaking of the Canadian university men’s hockey scene, the coronavirus outbreak also robbed us of a one heck of a story in the Western Mustangs. Once a powerhouse in Canada, the Mustangs have needed most of the last decade to get their bearings. They were fast becoming a Cinderella story.
Western, the eighth seed in the OUA West (three points behind the Thunderwolves), earned its way to the bronze medal and a berth to the University Cup to be played in Halifax. The Mustangs had upset the No. 2 Saskatchewan Huskies in the national quarterfinal on March 12 before the windfall of sports cancellations fell upon us. We’ll never know if the Mustangs would have been able to complete the unexpected journey.
Their success is inspiring. Western and Lakehead were neck-and-neck for the OUA dominance during most of the 2000s. Could the 2020-21 Thunderwolves be due for a similar resurgence?
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.