There's something to be said about that extraordinary brand of Canadians where grit, heart and determination seemingly find a way in the end when it counts.
The 1984-85 version of the Thunder Bay Twins certainly epitomized that in the senior hockey ranks three and a half decades ago.
Blessed mainly with local talent, that Twins side 35 years back accomplished a feat that no other club had done, or repeated since, en route to claiming the Allan Cup.
That achievement was falling behind three games to none in the final, all of which were played on the road, before storming back to stun the Cornerbrook Royals with fourconsecutive victories in Newfoundland that spring.
No slouches though, Thunder Bay had been the defending Allan Cup champions, rolling to the national title a year previously.
“The 1984-85 season was definitely unlike the previous year where we seemed to somewhat dominate teams,” said Gerald Bolduc, who played defence on both of those Twins’ clubs.
“I remember after winning in ’84, we had some key veterans retire and they were replaced with a group of rookies.”
It took that 1985 squad a bit longer to find their rhythm, finishing in the middle of the pack in the five-team CASH League standings.
“We had the savvy veterans like Rick Adduono, Danny Gruen and Bill McDonald. Grinders Wally Presenger, Brant Kiessig, skilled Gerry Cizmar and the young guns like Peter King, Henry Rubert and Norm Fullum,” Bolduc recalled while describing the team.
“On defence we had myself, Dennis Owchar, Lynn Jorgenson, Tim Pagee, Andy Clark and McDonald along with Andy Stoesz, Glen Wilson and Rob Kruse in net. This team seemed to be able to add other players to the mix and perform remarkably. Those being Jim Sambray, Dave Menard and Mark Backor, to name a few.”
Taking on the Morden Bombers, who finished second in the standings, Thunder Bay dropped the opening contest to commence the playoffs.
“We had struggled throughout the season and finished in third place in the CASH League,” said Bolduc.
It was in the postseason that legendary Twins general manager Gary Cook worked more of his hockey magic to reinforce the team’s postseason run.
“Cookie flew me in from Toronto, where I was in trade school, to play the games in Morden because we were short handed and he did not want to lose to Morden,” said Adduono, one of the veteran forwards on the squad.
“During the year, I would take the subway to City Hall in Toronto a few times a week to stay in shape and skate on the outdoor rink they have there,” he added.
With his addition back into the lineup, Thunder Bay found their way and roared back to win the next four games and take the series.
Next up in the CASH League waited the rival St. Boniface Mohawks, who were tough, talented and finished in top spot on the season.
Once again the Twins fell behind, losing the first two contests and falling in an early hole.
“Looking back, it was a bunch of guys that just wouldn’t take losing as an option,” said Bill McDonald, who along with former NHLers Danny Gruen and Dennis Owchar, as well as fan favourite Wally Presenger, served as the team’s captains.
“I think when we came back in the first series, it showed us that it did not matter if we were behind, but just keep playing,” added McDonald.
The Lakehead’s senior side, under head coach Ron Busniuk, once again found their stride and reeled off four straight triumphs to dispose of the Mohawks in the hard-fought match up.
“Buzzy (Busniuk) was a great coach for us and would not let us quit,” McDonald said. “I remember how physical it was from the outset every series. I personally played through it with broken ribs.”
The physical play was also something Adduono remembered.
“Dennis Owchar challenged many St. Boniface players that series. Billy MacDonald and Wally Presenger also provided their toughness as we overcame a very good and physical St. Boniface team to win the CASH League,” said Adduono.
Added Bolduc: “One memory that stands out for me was the fact we never gave up or quit on each other. . . . We seemed to thrive that we could fall behind, but regroup, remain focused and win.”
With the league title secured, next came the quest for the Patton Cup, emblematic of Western Canadian senior hockey supremacy.
The Twins would need more of that resiliency as they rallied against the formidable Spokane Chiefs in a best-of-seven Western final that would go the distance.
Next week Part II on looking back at the 1985 Thunder Bay Twins.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
